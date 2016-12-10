Orange sweeps rival Cedar Ridge in Big 8 basketball openers

Mitch Portman (4) of Orange drives to the basket against Isaiah Brown, second from right and Khalil Barnett (10) of Cedar Ridge. The Cedar Ridge Red Wolves played the Orange Panthers in a men basketball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Orange won 60-59.
Connor Crabtree (5) of Orange shoots for 2 points against Colby Cashaw, center, and Tahjai Hill-Wells (20) of Cedar Ridge. The Cedar Ridge Red Wolves played the Orange Panthers in a men basketball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Orange won 60-59.
Mekai Collins, right, of Cedar Ridge fights over a loose ball against Eli Haithcock, left, of Orange. The Cedar Ridge Red Wolves played the Orange Panthers in a men basketball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Orange won 60-59.
Photo Gallery: Photographer Fabian Radulescu's coverage from the men and women basketball games between the Orange Panthers and the Cedar Ridge Red Wolves that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016.
Clay Jones, center, head coach of Cedar Ridge encourages his players from the sideline. The Cedar Ridge Red Wolves played the Orange Panthers in a men basketball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Orange won 60-59.
Isaiah Brown (40) of Cedar Ridge defends against a shot to the basket from Mitch Portman (4) of Orange. The Cedar Ridge Red Wolves played the Orange Panthers in a men basketball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Orange won 60-59.
Isaiah Brown, left, of Cedar Ridge screens for his teammate Khalil Barnett, right, against Mitch Portman, center, of Orange. The Cedar Ridge Red Wolves played the Orange Panthers in a men basketball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Orange won 60-59.
Greg Motley, center, head coach of Orange celebrates a 2-point basket along his bench. The Cedar Ridge Red Wolves played the Orange Panthers in a men basketball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Orange won 60-59.
Khalil Barnett, left, of Cedar Ridge dribbles against Morgan Paschall (13) of Orange. The Cedar Ridge Red Wolves played the Orange Panthers in a men basketball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Orange won 60-59.
Morgan Paschall (13) of Orange scores a 2-point basket against Terrence Crawford (14) of Cedar Ridge. The Cedar Ridge Red Wolves played the Orange Panthers in a men basketball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Orange won 60-59.
Isaiah Brown (40) of Cedar Ridge scores a 2-point basket against Logan Vosburg (22) of Orange. The Cedar Ridge Red Wolves played the Orange Panthers in a men basketball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Orange won 60-59.
Joey McMullin (24) of Orange passes the ball against Kahlil Hill (32) of Cedar Ridge. The Cedar Ridge Red Wolves played the Orange Panthers in a men basketball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Orange won 60-59.
Joey McMullin (24) of Orange beats the half time buzzer to score a 3-point basket against Kahlil Hill (32) of Cedar Ridge. The Cedar Ridge Red Wolves played the Orange Panthers in a men basketball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Orange won 60-59.
Greg Motley, center, head coach of Orange encourages his players from the sideline. The Cedar Ridge Red Wolves played the Orange Panthers in a men basketball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Orange won 60-59.
Jazlyn Watson, second from left, of Orange dribbles against Miracle Page (12) and Carrie Davis, right, of Cedar Ridge. The Cedar Ridge Red Wolves played the Orange Panthers in a women basketball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Orange won 42-34.
Kaylen Campbell (13) of Orange drives to the basket against Yolanda Simpson (5), Taylin Jean, second from left, and Grace Davies (00) of Cedar Ridge. The Cedar Ridge Red Wolves played the Orange Panthers in a women basketball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Orange won 42-34.
Mia Davidson, left, of Orange dribbles against Yolanda Simpson (5) of Cedar Ridge. The Cedar Ridge Red Wolves played the Orange Panthers in a women basketball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Orange won 42-34.
Mia Davidson (33) of Orange shoots for 2 points against Yolanda Simpson (5) of Cedar Ridge. The Cedar Ridge Red Wolves played the Orange Panthers in a women basketball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Orange won 42-34.
Bethlyn Early (44) of Orange wins a rebound against Carrie Davis, right, Grace Davies, second from left, and Yolanda Simpson, left, of Cedar Ridge. The Cedar Ridge Red Wolves played the Orange Panthers in a women basketball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Orange won 42-34.
Felton Page, center, head coach of Cedar Ridge instructs his team during a timeout. The Cedar Ridge Red Wolves played the Orange Panthers in a women basketball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Orange won 42-34.
Bethlyn Early (44) of Orange drives to the basket against Taylin Jean, right, and Miracle Page (12) of Cedar Ridge. The Cedar Ridge Red Wolves played the Orange Panthers in a women basketball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Orange won 42-34.
Kaylen Campbell, left, of Orange scores with a layup against Madison Wardlow (22) of Cedar Ridge. The Cedar Ridge Red Wolves played the Orange Panthers in a women basketball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Orange won 42-34.
Carrie Davis (21) of Cedar Ridge shoots for a basket against Janea Myers (15) and Jazlyn Watson, center, of Orange. The Cedar Ridge Red Wolves played the Orange Panthers in a women basketball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Orange won 42-34.
BJ Condron, head coach of Orange instructs his team from the sideline. The Cedar Ridge Red Wolves played the Orange Panthers in a women basketball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Orange won 42-34.
Bethlyn Early (44) of Orange brings the ball upcourt against Grace Davies (00) of Cedar Ridge. The Cedar Ridge Red Wolves played the Orange Panthers in a women basketball game that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Orange won 42-34.
