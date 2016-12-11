Hillside girls, Southern Durham boys split basketball rivalry games

Omri Moore (4) of Southern Durham blocks a shot from Xavier Young (3) of Hillside. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Southern won 68-56.
Photo Gallery: Photographer Fabian Radulescu's coverage from the men and women basketball games between the Southern Durham Spartans and the Hillside Hornets that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016.
Deiontae Ray, center, of Hillside drives to the basket against Rashad Dixon, right, and Jalen Greene, left, of Southern Durham. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Southern won 68-56.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Antonio Daye Jr. (1) of Southern Durham blocks a shot from Deiontae Ray (30) of Hillside. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Southern won 68-56.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Xavier Young (3) of Hillside drives to the basket against Omri Moore (4) of Southern Durham. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Southern won 68-56.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Willis Allen (14) of Hillside drives to the basket against Dennis Gibbs (12) of Southern Durham. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Southern won 68-56.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Kendrick Hall, center, head coach of Southern Durham instructs his team during a timeout. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Southern won 68-56.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Jomaru Brown, center, of Southern Durham scores a 2-point basket with assistance from his teammate Antonio Daye Jr. (1) and against defense from Deiontae Ray (30) of Hillside. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Southern won 68-56.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Omri Moore (4) of Southern Durham scores with a layup against Amiyr Mohamed, right, of Hillside. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Southern won 68-56.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Tyriq Burrus (3) of Southern Durham scores a 2-points against Amiyr Mohamed, left, of Hillside. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Southern won 68-56.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Thurman Jordan, left, head coach of Hillside instructs his team from the sideline. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Southern won 68-56.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Derrick Wiley (21) of Hillside celebrates after scoring a 3-point basket. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Southern won 68-56.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Rashad Dixon, right, of Southern Durham blocks a shot from Deiontae Ray (30) of Hillside. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Southern won 68-56.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Kendrick Hall, left, head coach of Southern Durham reacts to a referee call during the second half. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Southern won 68-56.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Amiyr Mohamed, left, and David Madzivanyika, center, of Hillside fight over a loose ball against Antonio Daye Jr., right, of Southern Durham. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Southern won 68-56.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Tyriq Burrus (3) of Southern Durham scores with a layup against Xavier Young, left, and Derrick Wiley, right, of Hillside. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Southern won 68-56.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Jalen Greene, right and Jomaru Brown (11) of Southern Durham celebrate a basket during the second half. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Southern won 68-56.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Derrick Wiley, left, and Jtori Christmas, second from right, of Hillside fight over a rebound against Jomaru Brown (11) and Omri Moore, right, of Southern Durham. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a men basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Southern won 68-56.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Hydiah Omar (2) of Hillside scores a 2-point basket against Kayla Deberry (4) of Southern Durham. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a women basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Hillside won 71-22.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
J'naya Ephraim, center, and Shy'kirah Owens (24) of Southern Durham win a rebound against Dejhah McFee (32) of Hillside. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a women basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Hillside won 71-22.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Teddy McKoy, center, head coach of Southern Durham instructs his team during a timeout. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a women basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Hillside won 71-22.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Elisia Grissett (4) of Hillside scores with a layup against Kayla Cadlett (1) and Siena Oyan (5) of Southern Durham. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a women basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Hillside won 71-22.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Michaela Thompson (10) of Hillside scores with a layup against J'naya Ephraim (3) of Southern Durham. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a women basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Hillside won 71-22.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Elisia Grissett, right, of Hillside drives to the basket against J'naya Ephraim, left, of Southern Durham. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a women basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Hillside won 71-22.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Elisia Grissett, right, of Hillside scores a 2-point basket against Kayla Deberry, center, and Taylor Robinson (2) of Southern Durham. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a women basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Hillside won 71-22.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Elisia Grissett (4) of Hillside brings the ball upcourt against Kayla Cadlett, left, of Southern Durham. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a women basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Hillside won 71-22.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Ovester Grays, left, head coach of Hillside instructs his team from the sideline. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a women basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Hillside won 71-22.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Jakelbi Lewis, left, of Hillside brings the ball upcourt against Siena Oyan, right, of Southern Durham. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a women basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Hillside won 71-22.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
J'naya Ephraim, right, of Southern Durham dribbles against Faith Blackstone, center, and Jakelbi Lewis (1) of Hillside. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a women basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Hillside won 71-22.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
J'naya Ephraim (3) of Southern Durham dribbles against Faith Blackstone (12) of Hillside. The Hillside Hornets played the Southern Durham Spartans in a women basketball game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Hillside won 71-22.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
