N&O boys, girls basketball rankings: Six new teams join top 25

There are six new teams in The News & Observer’s 17-county area top 25 basketball rankings, but not many changes to the top 10.
The Oxford Prep boys basketball team, with its only loss this year coming in a close game with No. 18 Voyager Academy, enters the top 25 rankings. It’s the Griffins’ first N&O ranking in any sport.
Leesville Road, which lost to No. 1 Heritage, and Apex, which lost to Fayetteville power Seventy-First, slide down to ninth and 10th.
On the girls’ side, five undefeated teams join the top 25. Neuse Christian leaps in at No. 17, Eastern Wayne at No. 22, Hunt at No. 23, C.B. Aycock at No. 24 and Orange at No. 25.
Cary, Athens Drive, Apex, Nash Central and Broughton all fell out.
J. Mike Blake: 919-460-2606, @JMBpreps
Boys basketball rankings
Team
Pvs.
Rec.
1. Heritage
1
5-0
2. Garner
2
5-1
3. Millbrook
3
6-1
4. Ravenscroft
4
6-3
5. South Central
7
3-0
6. Pinecrest
8
8-0
7. Northern Durham
9
6-1
8. Durham Academy
10
9-1
9. Leesville Road
5
4-2
10. Apex
6
5-3
11. Broughton
13
5-1
12. Green Hope
14
6-1
13. Overhills
15
7-0
14. Southern Durham
17
5-2
15. Cardinal Gibbons
11
4-2
16. Cary
18
3-3
17. St. David’s
19
6-2
18. Voyager Academy
20
8-1
19. Riverside
21
4-3
20. Orange
22
4-3
21. East Chapel Hill
23
7-2
22. Nash Central
25
6-0
23. Jordan
16
7-3
24. Hillside
12
5-4
25. Oxford Prep
NR
10-1
Girls basketball rankings
Rank, Team
Pvs.
Rec.
1. Millbrook
1
7-1
2. Hillside
2
6-0
3. Southeast Raleigh
3
7-0
4. North Pitt
4
7-0
5. Green Hope
5
8-0
6. Heritage
6
5-1
7. Roxboro Community
7
8-1
8. Northwood
8
6-0
9. Leesville Road
9
5-1
10. Holly Springs
10
5-2
11. Union Pines
11
6-0
12. Knightdale
15
8-2
13. Rocky Mount
16
4-0
14. Jordan
18
6-1
15. Cardinal Gibbons
21
5-2
16. Ravenscroft
14
6-2
17. Neuse Christian
NR
7-0
18. Riverside
12
5-3
19. East Wake
25
7-2
20. Wakefield
13
4-3
21. Clayton
17
7-1
22. Eastern Wayne
NR
6-0
23. Hunt
NR
6-0
24. C.B. Aycock
NR
7-0
25. Orange
NR
5-0
