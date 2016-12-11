High School Sports

N&O boys, girls basketball rankings: Six new teams join top 25

By J. Mike Blake

There are six new teams in The News & Observer’s 17-county area top 25 basketball rankings, but not many changes to the top 10.

The Oxford Prep boys basketball team, with its only loss this year coming in a close game with No. 18 Voyager Academy, enters the top 25 rankings. It’s the Griffins’ first N&O ranking in any sport.

Leesville Road, which lost to No. 1 Heritage, and Apex, which lost to Fayetteville power Seventy-First, slide down to ninth and 10th.

On the girls’ side, five undefeated teams join the top 25. Neuse Christian leaps in at No. 17, Eastern Wayne at No. 22, Hunt at No. 23, C.B. Aycock at No. 24 and Orange at No. 25.

Cary, Athens Drive, Apex, Nash Central and Broughton all fell out.

Boys basketball rankings

Team

Pvs.

Rec.

1. Heritage

1

5-0

2. Garner

2

5-1

3. Millbrook

3

6-1

4. Ravenscroft

4

6-3

5. South Central

7

3-0

6. Pinecrest

8

8-0

7. Northern Durham

9

6-1

8. Durham Academy

10

9-1

9. Leesville Road

5

4-2

10. Apex

6

5-3

11. Broughton

13

5-1

12. Green Hope

14

6-1

13. Overhills

15

7-0

14. Southern Durham

17

5-2

15. Cardinal Gibbons

11

4-2

16. Cary

18

3-3

17. St. David’s

19

6-2

18. Voyager Academy

20

8-1

19. Riverside

21

4-3

20. Orange

22

4-3

21. East Chapel Hill

23

7-2

22. Nash Central

25

6-0

23. Jordan

16

7-3

24. Hillside

12

5-4

25. Oxford Prep

NR

10-1

Girls basketball rankings

Rank, Team

Pvs.

Rec.

1. Millbrook

1

7-1

2. Hillside

2

6-0

3. Southeast Raleigh

3

7-0

4. North Pitt

4

7-0

5. Green Hope

5

8-0

6. Heritage

6

5-1

7. Roxboro Community

7

8-1

8. Northwood

8

6-0

9. Leesville Road

9

5-1

10. Holly Springs

10

5-2

11. Union Pines

11

6-0

12. Knightdale

15

8-2

13. Rocky Mount

16

4-0

14. Jordan

18

6-1

15. Cardinal Gibbons

21

5-2

16. Ravenscroft

14

6-2

17. Neuse Christian

NR

7-0

18. Riverside

12

5-3

19. East Wake

25

7-2

20. Wakefield

13

4-3

21. Clayton

17

7-1

22. Eastern Wayne

NR

6-0

23. Hunt

NR

6-0

24. C.B. Aycock

NR

7-0

25. Orange

NR

5-0

