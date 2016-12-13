Bunn hires David Weathersby as football head coach

David Weathersby, hired to replace the retiring David Howle, will be just the third Bunn football head coach since 1987. Weathersby has two years of head coaching experience, having just gone 10-12 in two seasons at one of the state’s toughest jobs, Bartlett Yancey High in Caswell County.
No coach at the school had won 10 games in two seasons since 1994-95. There are just three recorded seasons since 1959 where the school has won six or more games.
“There were a lot of firsts that first year,” said Weathersby, who has also made coaching stops at Broughton, Western Harnett and his alma mater Southeast Raleigh. “We stopped a 19-game (on-field) losing streak and then it was the first time in 13 years we won three games and the first time since ‘94 we went to playoffs (or) won five games or more.”
Weathersby grew up near Bunn in an unincorporated community called Daddysville before the family moved to Raleigh.
Bunn is 24-5 in its last two seasons under Howle and was the 2AA runner-up in 2015. Howle won 215 games at the school, building it into a perennial conference and state contender.
“I’ve got big shoes to fill, but I think everywhere I’ve been I’ve been a part of leaving a place better than I found it and I hope to do it to Bunn, too,” Weathersby said.
