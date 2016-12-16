East Chapel Hill boys, girls sweep rival Carrboro basketball

T.J. Johnson, left, of East Chapel Hill dribbles the ball against Gabrielle Adams, right, of Carrboro. The East Chapel Hill Wildcats played the Carrboro Jaguars in a women basketball game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 16, 2016. East Chapel Hill won 38-30.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Photo Gallery: Photographer Fabian Radulescu's coverage from the men and women basketball games between the Carrboro Jaguars and the East Chapel Hill Wildcats that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 16, 2016.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Nick Decapite, left, of East Chapel Hill scores a 2-point basket against Cole Phillips, right, of Carrboro. The East Chapel Hill Wildcats played the Carrboro Jaguars in a men basketball game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 16, 2016. East Chapel Hill won 66-34.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Justin Batts, center, head coach of Carrboro instructs his players during a timeout. The East Chapel Hill Wildcats played the Carrboro Jaguars in a men basketball game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 16, 2016. East Chapel Hill won 66-34.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Carter Collins (14) of East Chapel Hill dribbles the ball against Cole Phillips (21) of Carrboro. The East Chapel Hill Wildcats played the Carrboro Jaguars in a men basketball game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 16, 2016. East Chapel Hill won 66-34.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Jake Melville, right, of Carrboro passes the ball against Kris Cuthbertson, left, of East Chapel Hill. The East Chapel Hill Wildcats played the Carrboro Jaguars in a men basketball game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 16, 2016. East Chapel Hill won 66-34.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Noah Jones, left, and That Htoo, right, of Carrboro fight over a rebound against Kevin Gilland, center, of East Chapel Hill. The East Chapel Hill Wildcats played the Carrboro Jaguars in a men basketball game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 16, 2016. East Chapel Hill won 66-34.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Zach Anderson, center, of Carrboro is looking for a pass against Justin Tucker (10), Nick Decapite, second from left, and Kevin Gilland (15) of East Chapel Hill. The East Chapel Hill Wildcats played the Carrboro Jaguars in a men basketball game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 16, 2016. East Chapel Hill won 66-34.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Ray Hartsfield, center, head coach of East Chapel Hill instructs his players during a timeout. The East Chapel Hill Wildcats played the Carrboro Jaguars in a men basketball game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 16, 2016. East Chapel Hill won 66-34.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Ian Proctor, right, of East Chapel Hill drives to the basket against That Htoo, left, of Carrboro. The East Chapel Hill Wildcats played the Carrboro Jaguars in a men basketball game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 16, 2016. East Chapel Hill won 66-34.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Danny Kaminsky (3) of East Chapel Hill scores with a layup against Jake Melville (1) of Carrboro. The East Chapel Hill Wildcats played the Carrboro Jaguars in a men basketball game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 16, 2016. East Chapel Hill won 66-34.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Grace Nanney (20) of Carrboro shoots for the basket against TJ Johnson (22) of East Chapel Hill. The East Chapel Hill Wildcats played the Carrboro Jaguars in a women basketball game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 16, 2016. East Chapel Hill won 38-30.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Victoria Baldwin, left, of East Chapel Hill scores a 2-point basket against JaMya P-Thaxton, right, of Carrboro. The East Chapel Hill Wildcats played the Carrboro Jaguars in a women basketball game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 16, 2016. East Chapel Hill won 38-30.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Myasia Jarrett (31), JaMya P-Thaxton, second from left, and Grace Nanney, right, of Carrboro fight over a rebound against Victoria Baldwin, second from right, of East Chapel Hill. The East Chapel Hill Wildcats played the Carrboro Jaguars in a women basketball game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 16, 2016. East Chapel Hill won 38-30.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Sheremy Dillard-Clanton, head coach of Carrboro instructs her players from the sideline. The East Chapel Hill Wildcats played the Carrboro Jaguars in a women basketball game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 16, 2016. East Chapel Hill won 38-30.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Myasia Jarrett, center, of Carrboro fights over a rebound against Alex Mauney, left, and Victoria Baldwin, right, of East Chapel Hill. The East Chapel Hill Wildcats played the Carrboro Jaguars in a women basketball game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 16, 2016. East Chapel Hill won 38-30.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Michelle Wood, left, head coach of East Chapel Hill instructs her players from the sideline. The East Chapel Hill Wildcats played the Carrboro Jaguars in a women basketball game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 16, 2016. East Chapel Hill won 38-30.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Alex Mauney (11) of East Chapel Hill brings the ball upcourt against Zoe Mangaroo, right, and Gabrielle Adams, center, of Carrboro. The East Chapel Hill Wildcats played the Carrboro Jaguars in a women basketball game that took place in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 16, 2016. East Chapel Hill won 38-30.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Comments