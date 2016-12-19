Wake Forest defensive end and four-star prospect Xach Gill chooses UNC

Xach Gill, one of the top 2017 in-state recruits who had yet commit, has announced he will play college football for North Carolina next season.
Gill, a 6-5, 270-pound defensive lineman and four-star recruit, made his announcement Monday in front of nearly 100 people at Wake Forest High School’s gym.
He chose UNC over Virginia Tech, his other top choice.
Gill was part of a Wake Forest team that won the state championship on Saturday. Wake Forest’s defense pitched a shutout against Greensboro’s Page High 29-0.
He has played mostly as a defensive end in a 3-4 alignment, but played some offensive line this year.
Gill is the No. 7 rated recruit in the state, according to 247sports.com, and the 285th rated recruit overall.
He put up big numbers during his senior season at Wake Forest. He accumulated 84 tackles, 36 for a loss, and 17 sacks.
Gill’s decision to play for UNC bodes well for the Tar Heels, after defensive tackle Nazair Jones recently announced he would declare for the NFL draft. Senior defensive end Mikey Bart is also playing in his final year.
Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander
Comments