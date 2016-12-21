High School Sports

December 21, 2016 10:18 AM

N&O All-Metro girls golf team: Kim and Chang lead the team again

By J. Mike Blake

Repeat state champions Jennifer Chang of Athens Drive and Gina Kim of Chapel Hill have five state titles between them, and now six N&O All-Metro selections to go with them.

Chang, the three-time 4A champ, shot a 2-under to win it this year as a junior. Kim, also a junior, fired a 3-under to win her second straight title. She was runner-up in 3A as a freshman.

Those two headline one of the strongest N&O All-Metro girls golf teams ever. There are 11 golfers in all, and none finished worse than 10th in their respective championship.

Holly Springs’ Natalie Petersen will play next season at Georgia Southern and Mogie Adamchik is going to Appalachian State. They were the only two seniors on this year’s team.

N&O All-Metro girls golf team

Name, School

Cl.

Championship Rd.

Accomplishments

Gina Kim, Chapel Hill#

Jr.

141 (-3)

Won second straight 3A title.

Jennifer Chang, Athens Drive#

Jr.

142 (-2)

Three-peated 4A title.

Natalie Petersen, Holly Springs

Sr.

149 (+5)

Fourth in 4A.

Holly McCann, Ravenscroft

Soph.

149 (+5)

Third in NCISAA.

Katharina Floyd, Northwood

Fr.

150 (+6)

Tied for 2nd in 3A.

Mackenzie Battle, Pinecrest

Jr.

150 (+6)

Fifth in 4A

Mogie Adamchik, Leesville Road

Sr.

152 (+8)

Sixth in 4A; Cap-8 POTY.

Lotte Fox, Wakefield

Fr.

153 (+9)

Tied for 7th in 4A.

Nicole Adam, O’Neal School

Fr.

153 (+9)

Tied for 5th in NCISAA.

Kayla Ward, Garner*

Jr.

153 (+9)

Tied for 7th in 4A.

Riley Smyth, Cardinal Gibbons#

Jr.

155 (+11)

10th in 4A.

*-Two-time selection.

#-Three-time selection.

