N&O All-Metro girls golf team: Kim and Chang lead the team again

Repeat state champions Jennifer Chang of Athens Drive and Gina Kim of Chapel Hill have five state titles between them, and now six N&O All-Metro selections to go with them.
Chang, the three-time 4A champ, shot a 2-under to win it this year as a junior. Kim, also a junior, fired a 3-under to win her second straight title. She was runner-up in 3A as a freshman.
Those two headline one of the strongest N&O All-Metro girls golf teams ever. There are 11 golfers in all, and none finished worse than 10th in their respective championship.
Holly Springs’ Natalie Petersen will play next season at Georgia Southern and Mogie Adamchik is going to Appalachian State. They were the only two seniors on this year’s team.
N&O All-Metro girls golf team
Name, School
Cl.
Championship Rd.
Accomplishments
Gina Kim, Chapel Hill#
Jr.
141 (-3)
Won second straight 3A title.
Jennifer Chang, Athens Drive#
Jr.
142 (-2)
Three-peated 4A title.
Natalie Petersen, Holly Springs
Sr.
149 (+5)
Fourth in 4A.
Holly McCann, Ravenscroft
Soph.
149 (+5)
Third in NCISAA.
Katharina Floyd, Northwood
Fr.
150 (+6)
Tied for 2nd in 3A.
Mackenzie Battle, Pinecrest
Jr.
150 (+6)
Fifth in 4A
Mogie Adamchik, Leesville Road
Sr.
152 (+8)
Sixth in 4A; Cap-8 POTY.
Lotte Fox, Wakefield
Fr.
153 (+9)
Tied for 7th in 4A.
Nicole Adam, O’Neal School
Fr.
153 (+9)
Tied for 5th in NCISAA.
Kayla Ward, Garner*
Jr.
153 (+9)
Tied for 7th in 4A.
Riley Smyth, Cardinal Gibbons#
Jr.
155 (+11)
10th in 4A.
*-Two-time selection.
#-Three-time selection.
Comments