N&O All-Metro girls tennis team: Two doubles duos lead 13-player list

Doubles champions from Cardinal Gibbons and Chatham Central headline the N&O All-Metro girls tennis team.
Cardinal Gibbons’ Lizzie Galush and Jenna Knors won the 4A crown while Lindsey Batten and Courtney Williamson from Chatham Central won in 1A.
The rest of the team features players who made it to the semifinals of their respective classifications with the exception of Cary Academy’s Ellie Johnson and North Raleigh Christian’s Tiffany Pyritz.
The N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association does not have individual tennis championships, but both Johnson and Pyritz were all-state NCISAA players and defeated Galush – the only three-time selection out of 13 players – in the regular season.
N&O All-Metro girls tennis team
Name, School
Cl.
Accomplishments
Lizzie Galush, Cardinal Gibbons#
Sr.
4A doubles champion.
Jenna Knors, Cardinal Gibbons*
Jr.
4A doubles champion.
Lindsey Batten, Chatham Central
Jr.
1A doubles champ.
Courtney Williamson, Chatham Central
Sr.
1A doubles champ.
Hailee Haymore, Union Pines*
Jr.
3A doubles runner-up.
Sarah Nicholson, Union Pines
Sr.
3A doubles runner-up.
Sibel Tanik, Sanderson*
Soph.
4A doubles semifinalist.
Sophia Anthony, Sanderson*
Sr.
4A doubles semifinalist.
Amanda Cyr, Panther Creek*
Sr.
4A singles semifinalist.
Bella Steffen, Panther Creek
Fr.
4A singles semifinalist.
Taylor Love, Hunt
Sr.
3A singles semifinalist.
Ellie Johnson, Cary Academy
Sr.
NCISAA 3A runner-up’s No. 1.
Tiffany Pyritz, North Raleigh Christian
Jr.
Undefeated in singles.
*-Two-time selection
Comments