High School Sports

December 21, 2016 10:37 AM

N&O All-Metro girls tennis team: Two doubles duos lead 13-player list

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

Doubles champions from Cardinal Gibbons and Chatham Central headline the N&O All-Metro girls tennis team.

Cardinal Gibbons’ Lizzie Galush and Jenna Knors won the 4A crown while Lindsey Batten and Courtney Williamson from Chatham Central won in 1A.

The rest of the team features players who made it to the semifinals of their respective classifications with the exception of Cary Academy’s Ellie Johnson and North Raleigh Christian’s Tiffany Pyritz.

The N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association does not have individual tennis championships, but both Johnson and Pyritz were all-state NCISAA players and defeated Galush – the only three-time selection out of 13 players – in the regular season.

N&O All-Metro girls tennis team

Name, School

Cl.

Accomplishments

Lizzie Galush, Cardinal Gibbons#

Sr.

4A doubles champion.

Jenna Knors, Cardinal Gibbons*

Jr.

4A doubles champion.

Lindsey Batten, Chatham Central

Jr.

1A doubles champ.

Courtney Williamson, Chatham Central

Sr.

1A doubles champ.

Hailee Haymore, Union Pines*

Jr.

3A doubles runner-up.

Sarah Nicholson, Union Pines

Sr.

3A doubles runner-up.

Sibel Tanik, Sanderson*

Soph.

4A doubles semifinalist.

Sophia Anthony, Sanderson*

Sr.

4A doubles semifinalist.

Amanda Cyr, Panther Creek*

Sr.

4A singles semifinalist.

Bella Steffen, Panther Creek

Fr.

4A singles semifinalist.

Taylor Love, Hunt

Sr.

3A singles semifinalist.

Ellie Johnson, Cary Academy

Sr.

NCISAA 3A runner-up’s No. 1.

Tiffany Pyritz, North Raleigh Christian

Jr.

Undefeated in singles.

*-Two-time selection

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Highlights: Cary at Green Hope boys basketball

View more video

Sports Videos