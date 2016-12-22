N&O All-Metro boys soccer team and final top 25 rankings: Green Hope on top

Green Hope was the preseason No. 1 team in The News & Observer boys soccer rankings ended back on top of the area top 25 after finishing the season with a 28-1 record and its third N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A championship in six seasons.
The Falcons, also ranked No. 9 nationally by TopDrawerSoccer.com, placed three players on the N&O All-Metro boys soccer team: Camden Holbrook, Griffin Brookshire and Zach Curtis. Curtis is the only repeat selection.
Millbrook, which pushed Green Hope to overtime in the third round of the playoffs, takes second in the final top 25 area rankings followed by N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association champ North Raleigh Christian.
Of the 17 selections, only Neuse Christian’s Braden Teller and Greenfield’s James Wells were not all-state picks by the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association (coaches must be members of the NCSCA to nominate). They combined for 100 goals and 41 assists.
Chapel Hill, the NCHSAA 3A runner-up, had two players on the All-Metro team and finished fourth in the final rankings. Greenfield, the NCISAA 1A champ, was No. 23, one spot ahead of runner-up Wayne Country Day.
The team was heavier on defenders than any N&O All-Metro team in the last decade, with six defenders, three holding midfielders and one versatile forward (Luca Menozzi) who could also play on the back line.
N&O All-Metro boys soccer team
Name, Class, School
Pos.
Accomplishments
Patrick Monahan, Sr., Cardinal Gibbons
GK
12 shutouts; 0.85 GAA.
Mason MacLauchlin, Sr., Leesville Road
D
12 shutouts.
Gene Garrett-Peters, Sr., Jordan
D
PAC-6 player of the year.
Brendan Holly, Sr.,Chapel Hill
D
11 shutouts.
Jake Strasser Jr., North Raleigh Christian
D
All-state defender.
Jose Garcia-Ramirez, Sr., Millbrook
D
All-state pick; 9 goals.
Griffin Brookshire, Sr., Green Hope
D
4A champs had 15 shutouts.
Zach Curtis, Sr., Green Hope*
M
4A champs had 15 shutouts.
Camden Holbrook, Jr. Green Hope
M
SWAC POTY; 17 G, 23 A.
Noah Ontjes, Sr., Raleigh Charter
M
NCAC POTY; 34 G, 34 A.
Frae Day Moo, Jr., Carrboro
M
14 goals, six assists.
Sam Linker, Sr., Chapel Hill
M
18 goals, 13 assists.
Luca Menozzi, Sr., Leesville Road
F
Versatile player; 16 goals.
William Welch, Jr., North Raleigh Christian
F
TISAC POTY; 29 G, 13 A.
Brian Husinko, Sr., Bunn
F
NCC POTY; 49 G, 2 A.
Braden Teller, Jr., Neuse Christian
F
49 goals, 19 assists.
James Wells, Sr., Greenfield
F
51 goals, 22 assists.
*-Two-time selection.
Final N&O Boys Soccer Rankings
Rank, team
Pvs.
Rec.
1. Green Hope
1
28-1
2. Millbrook
5
19-5-1
3. North Raleigh Christian
6
18-3
4. Chapel Hill
2
24-3
5. Leesville Road
7
16-7-1
6. Sanderson
8
14-6-3
7. Carrboro
3
18-4-3
8. East Chapel Hill
4
16-6-3
9. Panther Creek
9
15-6
10. Cardinal Gibbons
10
15-3-3
11. Heritage
11
15-7
12. Jordan-Matthews
12
22-2
13. Jordan
13
13-7-1
14. East Wake
14
16-6-2
15. Broughton
15
15-7-2
16. Middle Creek
16
14-8-1
17. Lee County
17
21-3
18. Cary
18
14-8-3
19. Southern Lee
19
14-7
20. Raleigh Charter
20
20-1
21. Bunn
21
19-2-2
22. Hunt
22
19-2-1
23. Greenfield School
24
18-2-1
24. Wayne Country Day
25
18-3
25. Franklin Academy
23
18-2
