N&O All-Metro volleyball team and final rankings: Carrboro tops for 1st time

For the first time, Carrboro is the No. 1 team in the final edition of The News & Observer’s top 25 area volleyball rankings. The Jaguars went undefeated en route to the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A championship.
Carrboro placed two players on the N&O All-Metro team: senior Grace Maggiore and junior Destiny Cox.
Fellow state champions North Raleigh Christian (N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 3A) and Green Hope (NCHSAA 4A) followed in order atop the final rankings. D.H. Conley was fourth, its only loss coming to Green Hope in the East final, and Broughton was fifth with one of its two losses coming to Conley in the fourth round.
Green Hope, which won its first state title, placed freshman Sydney Dowler on the All-Metro team. North Raleigh Christian repeated its championship from a year ago and placed two players on the team.
In all, eight of the 15 players on the All-Metro team were their conference’s players of the year: Cox, Dowler, C.B. Aycock’s Arlanda Faulkner, Chapel Hill’s Shea Golden, Person’s Courtney Jackson, Farmville Central’s Courteney Pitt, Roxboro Community’s MacKenzi Thornburg and Broughton’s Kalee Vanderhorst.
N&O All-Metro volleyball team
School, Name
Cl.
Accomplishments
Alani Alderman, Panther Creek
Jr.
843 assists, 292 digs.
Destiny Cox, Carrboro*
Jr.
UNC recruit; title game MVP; 351 kills.
Sydney Dowler, Green Hope
Fr.
Title game MVP; 873 assists, 61 aces.
Arlanda Faulkner, C.B. Aycock
Jr.
416 kills, 440 digs, 70 aces, 50 blocks.
Shea Golden, Chapel Hill
Sr.
443 digs, 349 kills, 71 aces.
Courtney Jackson, Person
Sr.
Campbell recruit; 287 kills, 150 blocks.
Caroline Kuhn, J.H. Rose
Sr.
UVA recruit; 278 kills, 105 blocks.
Emily Maggio, Panther Creek
Sr.
257 kills, 292 digs, 57 aces.
Grace Maggiore, Carrboro
Sr.
538 assists, 114 kills, 104 aces.
Faith Murray, North Raleigh Christian
Sr.
Campbell recruit; 452 assists.
Ade’ Owokoniran, Wakefield
Jr.
Duke recruit; 427 kills.
Courteney Pitt, Farmville Central
Sr.
N.C. A&T recruit; 399 kills.
Kincey Smith, North Raleigh Christian*
Sr.
Duke recruit; 300 digs.
MacKenzi Thornburg, Roxboro Community
Jr.
673 assists, 178 digs, 103 aces.
Kalee Vanderhorst, Broughton*
Sr.
East Tennesse State recruit; 384 kills.
*-Two-time selection
Final N&O Area Volleyball Rankings
Rank, team
Pvs.
Rec.
1. Carrboro
1
30-0
2. North Raleigh Christian
2
27-1
3. Green Hope
5
29-1
4. D.H. Conley
3
25-1
5. Broughton
4
21-2
6. Chapel Hill
11
24-6
7. Cardinal Gibbons
7
21-8
8. Panther Creek
8
21-4
9. Louisburg
6
27-1
10. Person
9
22-3
11. Apex
12
15-7
12. J.H. Rose
13
17-5
13. Triton
16
20-5
14. Wakefield
14
16-6
15. Leesville Road
15
15-6
16. Roxboro Community
10
25-4
17. South Granville
17
23-4
18. Farmville Central
18
20-5
19. C.B. Aycock
19
18-8
20. Union Pines
20
19-5
21. Ravenscroft
21
20-8
22. Franklinton
22
16-8
23. Sanderson
23
15-10
24. Clayton
24
21-2
25. Franklin Academy
25
19-4
Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, Wilson.
