December 22, 2016 5:18 PM

N&O All-Metro volleyball team and final rankings: Carrboro tops for 1st time

By J. Mike Blake

For the first time, Carrboro is the No. 1 team in the final edition of The News & Observer’s top 25 area volleyball rankings. The Jaguars went undefeated en route to the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A championship.

Carrboro placed two players on the N&O All-Metro team: senior Grace Maggiore and junior Destiny Cox.

Fellow state champions North Raleigh Christian (N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 3A) and Green Hope (NCHSAA 4A) followed in order atop the final rankings. D.H. Conley was fourth, its only loss coming to Green Hope in the East final, and Broughton was fifth with one of its two losses coming to Conley in the fourth round.

Green Hope, which won its first state title, placed freshman Sydney Dowler on the All-Metro team. North Raleigh Christian repeated its championship from a year ago and placed two players on the team.

In all, eight of the 15 players on the All-Metro team were their conference’s players of the year: Cox, Dowler, C.B. Aycock’s Arlanda Faulkner, Chapel Hill’s Shea Golden, Person’s Courtney Jackson, Farmville Central’s Courteney Pitt, Roxboro Community’s MacKenzi Thornburg and Broughton’s Kalee Vanderhorst.

N&O All-Metro volleyball team

School, Name

Cl.

Accomplishments

Alani Alderman, Panther Creek

Jr.

843 assists, 292 digs.

Destiny Cox, Carrboro*

Jr.

UNC recruit; title game MVP; 351 kills.

Sydney Dowler, Green Hope

Fr.

Title game MVP; 873 assists, 61 aces.

Arlanda Faulkner, C.B. Aycock

Jr.

416 kills, 440 digs, 70 aces, 50 blocks.

Shea Golden, Chapel Hill

Sr.

443 digs, 349 kills, 71 aces.

Courtney Jackson, Person

Sr.

Campbell recruit; 287 kills, 150 blocks.

Caroline Kuhn, J.H. Rose

Sr.

UVA recruit; 278 kills, 105 blocks.

Emily Maggio, Panther Creek

Sr.

257 kills, 292 digs, 57 aces.

Grace Maggiore, Carrboro

Sr.

538 assists, 114 kills, 104 aces.

Faith Murray, North Raleigh Christian

Sr.

Campbell recruit; 452 assists.

Ade’ Owokoniran, Wakefield

Jr.

Duke recruit; 427 kills.

Courteney Pitt, Farmville Central

Sr.

N.C. A&T recruit; 399 kills.

Kincey Smith, North Raleigh Christian*

Sr.

Duke recruit; 300 digs.

MacKenzi Thornburg, Roxboro Community

Jr.

673 assists, 178 digs, 103 aces.

Kalee Vanderhorst, Broughton*

Sr.

East Tennesse State recruit; 384 kills.

*-Two-time selection

Final N&O Area Volleyball Rankings

Rank, team

Pvs.

Rec.

1. Carrboro

1

30-0

2. North Raleigh Christian

2

27-1

3. Green Hope

5

29-1

4. D.H. Conley

3

25-1

5. Broughton

4

21-2

6. Chapel Hill

11

24-6

7. Cardinal Gibbons

7

21-8

8. Panther Creek

8

21-4

9. Louisburg

6

27-1

10. Person

9

22-3

11. Apex

12

15-7

12. J.H. Rose

13

17-5

13. Triton

16

20-5

14. Wakefield

14

16-6

15. Leesville Road

15

15-6

16. Roxboro Community

10

25-4

17. South Granville

17

23-4

18. Farmville Central

18

20-5

19. C.B. Aycock

19

18-8

20. Union Pines

20

19-5

21. Ravenscroft

21

20-8

22. Franklinton

22

16-8

23. Sanderson

23

15-10

24. Clayton

24

21-2

25. Franklin Academy

25

19-4

Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, Wilson.

