Carrboro wrestler Quincy Monday named MVP of the Tiger Classic

Sammy Peticos, left, of Chase wrestles Quincy Monday, right, of Carrboro during the 132 lbs final. The Tiger Holiday Classic Wrestling Tournament was hosted by Chapel Hill High School in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 23, 2016.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Photo Gallery: Photographer Fabian Radulescu's coverage from the Tiger Holiday Classic Wrestling Tournament that was hosted by Chapel Hill High School in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 23, 2016
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
John Millner, right, of Ben L Smith wrestles Austin Curry, left, of Asheboro during the 138 lbs final. The Tiger Holiday Classic Wrestling Tournament was hosted by Chapel Hill High School in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 23, 2016.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Hunter Morton, right, of Holly Springs wrestles Rommie McNiel, left, of Purnell Swett for the 3rd place during the 138 lbs consolation final. The Tiger Holiday Classic Wrestling Tournament was hosted by Chapel Hill High School in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 23, 2016.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Tyler Johnson, left, of Trinity wrestles Diavantae Reddick, right, of Ben L Smith during the 145 lbs final. The Tiger Holiday Classic Wrestling Tournament was hosted by Chapel Hill High School in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 23, 2016.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Jake Maroney, right, of Holly Springs wrestles Sheriff Njie, left, of Heritage for the 3rd place during the 152 lbs consolation final. The Tiger Holiday Classic Wrestling Tournament was hosted by Chapel Hill High School in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 23, 2016.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Jake Maroney, right, of Holly Springs wrestles Sheriff Njie, left, of Heritage for the 3rd place during the 152 lbs consolation final. The Tiger Holiday Classic Wrestling Tournament was hosted by Chapel Hill High School in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 23, 2016.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Korey Cureton, right, of Ben L Smith wrestles Blake Fuller, left, of Osceola during the 152 lbs final. The Tiger Holiday Classic Wrestling Tournament was hosted by Chapel Hill High School in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 23, 2016.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Jake Reid, left, of Providence wrestles Hunter Yost, right, of Holly Springs for the 3rd place during the 160 lbs consolation final. The Tiger Holiday Classic Wrestling Tournament was hosted by Chapel Hill High School in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 23, 2016.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Isaiah Johnson, right, of A.L. Brown wrestles Finley Allen, left, of Sanford during the 160 lbs final. The Tiger Holiday Classic Wrestling Tournament was hosted by Chapel Hill High School in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 23, 2016.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Jake Reid, left, of Providence wrestles Hunter Yost, right, of Holly Springs for the 3rd place during the 160 lbs consolation final. The Tiger Holiday Classic Wrestling Tournament was hosted by Chapel Hill High School in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 23, 2016.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Chase Emory, left, of Chase wrestles Jacob Hardee, right, of Newton Conover during the 170 lbs final. The Tiger Holiday Classic Wrestling Tournament was hosted by Chapel Hill High School in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 23, 2016.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Matt Ceparano, left, of Southern Alamance wrestles Hunter Queen, right, of Northwood during the 182 lbs final. The Tiger Holiday Classic Wrestling Tournament was hosted by Chapel Hill High School in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 23, 2016.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Matt Ceparano, left, of Southern Alamance wrestles Hunter Queen, right, of Northwood during the 182 lbs final. The Tiger Holiday Classic Wrestling Tournament was hosted by Chapel Hill High School in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 23, 2016.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Will Newbern, left, of West Carteret wrestles Matthew Darby, right, of Southern Durham during the 195 lbs final. The Tiger Holiday Classic Wrestling Tournament was hosted by Chapel Hill High School in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 23, 2016.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Will Newbern, left, of West Carteret wrestles Matthew Darby, right, of Southern Durham during the 195 lbs final. The Tiger Holiday Classic Wrestling Tournament was hosted by Chapel Hill High School in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 23, 2016.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Payton Wilson, right, of Orange wrestles Cade Smith, left, of South View during the 220 lbs final. The Tiger Holiday Classic Wrestling Tournament was hosted by Chapel Hill High School in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 23, 2016.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Payton Wilson, left, of Orange wrestles Cade Smith, right, of South View during the 220 lbs final. The Tiger Holiday Classic Wrestling Tournament was hosted by Chapel Hill High School in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 23, 2016.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Payton Wilson, left, of Orange wrestles Cade Smith, right, of South View during the 220 lbs final. The Tiger Holiday Classic Wrestling Tournament was hosted by Chapel Hill High School in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 23, 2016.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Payton Wilson, left, of Orange wrestles Cade Smith, right, of South View during the 220 lbs final. The Tiger Holiday Classic Wrestling Tournament was hosted by Chapel Hill High School in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 23, 2016.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Evan Surgeon, left, of Southeast Guilford wrestles Emanuel Oquaye, right, of Carrboro during the 285 lbs final. The Tiger Holiday Classic Wrestling Tournament was hosted by Chapel Hill High School in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 23, 2016.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Evan Surgeon, right, of Southeast Guilford wrestles Emanuel Oquaye, left, of Carrboro during the 285 lbs final. The Tiger Holiday Classic Wrestling Tournament was hosted by Chapel Hill High School in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 23, 2016.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Chance Kilcrease, left, of Southern Alamance wrestles Josh Wilsoin, right, of Southeast Guilford during the 106 lbs final. The Tiger Holiday Classic Wrestling Tournament was hosted by Chapel Hill High School in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 23, 2016.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Carson Smith, right, of Southeast Guilford wrestles Isaac Shaw, left, of Mooresville during the 113 lbs final. The Tiger Holiday Classic Wrestling Tournament was hosted by Chapel Hill High School in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 23, 2016.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Malyke Hines, left, of Osceola wrestles De'Andre Swinson, right, of South View during the 120 lbs final. The Tiger Holiday Classic Wrestling Tournament was hosted by Chapel Hill High School in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 23, 2016.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Caleb Kreitter, right, of William Hough wrestles Xavier Williamson, left, of Southern Alamance during the 126 lbs final. The Tiger Holiday Classic Wrestling Tournament was hosted by Chapel Hill High School in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 23, 2016.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Sammy Peticos, left, of Chase wrestles Quincy Monday, right, of Carrboro during the 132 lbs final. The Tiger Holiday Classic Wrestling Tournament was hosted by Chapel Hill High School in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 23, 2016.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Sammy Peticos, left, of Chase wrestles Quincy Monday, right, of Carrboro during the 132 lbs final. The Tiger Holiday Classic Wrestling Tournament was hosted by Chapel Hill High School in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, December 23, 2016.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Comments