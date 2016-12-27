Cap-8 foes Heritage, Millbrook to collide in John Wall girls’ title

Heritage’s undersized girls basketball team must beat you with quickness, pressure defense and offensive teamwork.
In other words, Heritage wants to be like a familiar opponent they have earned the right face in the final of the 45th annual Holiday Invitational John Wall girls bracket – Cap-8 Conference foe Millbrook.
Heritage and Millbrook won semifinal matches with similar styles of play on Tuesday at Cary Academy’s gym, but they have three days off until the final at 1:50 p.m. Friday at Broughton High.
Heritage (10-1), ranked No. 5 among N&O area schools, beat Green Hope in the first semifinal, 51-48. Top-ranked Millbrook (12-1) defeated Northwood Temple of Fayetteville in the second semi, 69-47.
The title game also is a warm-up to their first Cap-8 meeting on Jan. 6 at Millbrook. The Wildcats and Huskies are both off to 4-0 starts in conference play.
Millbrook is the defending N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A champion, but Wildcats coach Chris East considers the Huskies state title contenders.
“Heritage has one of the best teams in the state,” Millbrook coach Chris East said. “I look forward to playing them. (Heritage coach) Pat Kennedy always does something different. It helps me as a coach. I think it be a really good rivalry game.”
HERITAGE
The Huskies play a similar style to Millbrook but with less experience. Junior point guard Alissa Smalls is the veteran among four sophomore starters.
Heritage used fullcourt pressure in the third quarter to overcome Green Hope’s 24-20 halftime lead. The Huskies outscored Green Hope 21-7 to take a 41-31 advantage into the final period.
Smalls sparked the run with seven points to finish with 11 points and eight steals.
“This year I’ve worked on getting steals,” Smalls said. “I try to get steals to get the team going and play with energy.”
Cydney Johnson, a 5-foot-11 sophomore, led the Huskies with 17 points.
MILLBROOK
Northwood Temple of Fayetteville trailed Millbrook only 13-12 in the first quarter until Millbrook pushed the ball upcourt and Raya Coley hit a layup at the buzzer for a three-point edge.
In the remaining quarters the Wildcats outscored the Eagles by 9, 6 and 4 as Northwood Temple coach Donald Moore exhausted defensive adjustments against an opponent with interchangeable parts.
“You can’t double anybody,” Moore said. “They have multiple players that can play multiple positions. Those girls are seniors that have been together a long time.”
Senior Andreal Bass posted her second-straight double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds before she went to the bench with 3:48 to play. Dazia Powell added 11 points and Kai Crutchfield 14.
“If somebody gets in foul trouble we have to have somebody fill that role, but we’re so interchangeable we’re able to that,” said Powell. “We have to communicate a lot. That’s what we work on in practice – game situations, foul trouble and switching the lineup.”
WEDNESDAY GAMES
Although the John Wall finals are Friday at Broughton, the remaining games to determine places are Wednesday at Cary Academy.
Third place: Green Hope vs. Northwood Temple, 3 p.m. Green Hope’s Rachel Argabright led the No. 19 Falcons (10-3) with 16 points in their semifinal loss. Northwood Temple (12-3) sophomore Kendal Moore scored 26 against Millbrook.
Fifth place: Clinton vs. Ravenscroft, 12 p.m. Duke-bound Mikayla Boykin scored 26 points for Clinton in a 59-48 win over Cary. Ravenscroft (8-4), which is ranked No. 22, defeated No. 24 Riverside 53-36.
Seventh place: Riverside vs. Cary, 10:30 a.m. Megan Cannady scored 12 points and Ariana Smith and Tamari Key 10 each for Cary (6-5) against Clinton. Riverside dropped 6-6 with the loss to Ravenscroft.
