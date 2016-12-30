Heritage girls upset Millbrook to take John Wall title

4:39 Exclusive interview with Roy Cooper on HB2 Pause

4:16 Cooper tells GOP legislators to "Go home"

1:49 Republicans are no longer the party of Reagan

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

1:39 UNC's Switzer heads into workouts for NFL draft

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

3:42 Bills filed to limit Cooper's powers as governor

1:28 Woodhouse: GOP power grab is 'inevitable outcome of divided government'

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?