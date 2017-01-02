N&O area boys, girls basketball top 25: Rankings turned upside down to start 2017

The News & Observer’s 17-county area top 25 basketball rankings were turned upside down and then some over the holidays. Only a handful of teams came out of the last two weeks without adding a loss to their record.
One of those teams was the Heritage boys basketball team, which stays at No. 1 after defeating No. 2 Garner and No. 3 Millbrook on a neutral court in the John Wall Holiday Invitational.
Garner and Millbrook don’t drop after losing to the Huskies.
Hillside takes over the top spot in the girls’ top 25 after Millbrook fell to Heritage in the John Wall championship game. The Hornets’ only loss this year has come to out-of-state competition, which doesn’t factor into the N&O rankings.
Undefeated Southeast Raleigh, which beat Heritage earlier this year, moves up to No. 2 with Heritage, Millbrook and undefeated reigning 2A state champ North Pitt in fifth.
Neuse Christian, a N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 1A team, jumps to its highest N&O ranking in any sport: sixth. The Lions have two Division I recruits.
On the boys’ side, Word of God, Kestrel Heights, Athens Drive, Rocky Mount Prep and Fike replace Southern Durham, Apex, Jordan, Hillside and Oxford Prep.
In the girls’ rankings: Farmville Central, Friendship Christian, Fike and Cary Christian replace Cary, Riverside, Panther Creek and Warren County.
J. Mike Blake: 919-460-2606, @JMBpreps
Boys basketball rankings
Team
Pvs.
Rec.
1. Heritage
1
11-0
2. Garner
2
9-2
3. Millbrook
3
10-3*
4. South Central
4
10-1
5. Leesville Road
14
9-4
6. Durham Academy
8
14-3
7. Pinecrest
5
13-1
8. Green Hope
9
11-2
9. East Chapel Hill
20
11-4
10. Cary
16
7-5
11. Word of God
NR
13-4
12. Northern Durham
6
9-3
13. Voyager Academy
17
10-3
14. Riverside
19
8-4
15. Northern Nash
21
12-2
16. Ravenscroft
7
7-6
17. Cardinal Gibbons
13
9-3
18. Nash Central
22
8-2
19. Kestrel Heights
NR
10-0
20. Broughton
18
8-5
21. St. David’s
12
8-3
22. Overhills
10
10-2
23. Athens Drive
NR
9-3
24. Rocky Mount Prep
NR
8-1
25. Fike
NR
10-2
*Includes a forfeit loss to Wake Forest.
Girls basketball rankings
Rank, Team
Pvs.
Rec.
1. Hillside
2
8-1
2. Southeast Raleigh
3
12-0
3. Heritage
5
11-1
4. Millbrook
1
12-2
5. North Pitt
4
12-0
6. Neuse Christian
10
9-0
7. Knightdale
8
9-3
8. Holly Springs
9
9-2
9. Orange
12
11-0
10. Green Hope
19
11-3
11. Leesville Road
20
11-2
12. Farmville Central
NR
9-1
13. Cardinal Gibbons
14
8-4
14. Jordan
13
10-2
15. Union Pines
7
12-1
16. Apex
18
9-5
17. Friendship Christian
NR
11-0
18. Ravenscroft
22
8-5
19. Northwood
17
11-2
20. Eastern Wayne
25
11-2
21. Hunt
11
9-1
22. Clayton
21
8-4
23. Fike
NR
9-3
24. Cary Christian
NR
10-2
25. Roxboro Community
6
8-3
Comments