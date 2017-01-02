High School Sports

January 2, 2017 12:57 PM

N&O area boys, girls basketball top 25: Rankings turned upside down to start 2017

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

The News & Observer’s 17-county area top 25 basketball rankings were turned upside down and then some over the holidays. Only a handful of teams came out of the last two weeks without adding a loss to their record.

One of those teams was the Heritage boys basketball team, which stays at No. 1 after defeating No. 2 Garner and No. 3 Millbrook on a neutral court in the John Wall Holiday Invitational.

Garner and Millbrook don’t drop after losing to the Huskies.

Hillside takes over the top spot in the girls’ top 25 after Millbrook fell to Heritage in the John Wall championship game. The Hornets’ only loss this year has come to out-of-state competition, which doesn’t factor into the N&O rankings.

Undefeated Southeast Raleigh, which beat Heritage earlier this year, moves up to No. 2 with Heritage, Millbrook and undefeated reigning 2A state champ North Pitt in fifth.

Neuse Christian, a N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 1A team, jumps to its highest N&O ranking in any sport: sixth. The Lions have two Division I recruits.

On the boys’ side, Word of God, Kestrel Heights, Athens Drive, Rocky Mount Prep and Fike replace Southern Durham, Apex, Jordan, Hillside and Oxford Prep.

In the girls’ rankings: Farmville Central, Friendship Christian, Fike and Cary Christian replace Cary, Riverside, Panther Creek and Warren County.

J. Mike Blake: 919-460-2606, @JMBpreps

Boys basketball rankings

Team

Pvs.

Rec.

1. Heritage

1

11-0

2. Garner

2

9-2

3. Millbrook

3

10-3*

4. South Central

4

10-1

5. Leesville Road

14

9-4

6. Durham Academy

8

14-3

7. Pinecrest

5

13-1

8. Green Hope

9

11-2

9. East Chapel Hill

20

11-4

10. Cary

16

7-5

11. Word of God

NR

13-4

12. Northern Durham

6

9-3

13. Voyager Academy

17

10-3

14. Riverside

19

8-4

15. Northern Nash

21

12-2

16. Ravenscroft

7

7-6

17. Cardinal Gibbons

13

9-3

18. Nash Central

22

8-2

19. Kestrel Heights

NR

10-0

20. Broughton

18

8-5

21. St. David’s

12

8-3

22. Overhills

10

10-2

23. Athens Drive

NR

9-3

24. Rocky Mount Prep

NR

8-1

25. Fike

NR

10-2

*Includes a forfeit loss to Wake Forest.

Girls basketball rankings

Rank, Team

Pvs.

Rec.

1. Hillside

2

8-1

2. Southeast Raleigh

3

12-0

3. Heritage

5

11-1

4. Millbrook

1

12-2

5. North Pitt

4

12-0

6. Neuse Christian

10

9-0

7. Knightdale

8

9-3

8. Holly Springs

9

9-2

9. Orange

12

11-0

10. Green Hope

19

11-3

11. Leesville Road

20

11-2

12. Farmville Central

NR

9-1

13. Cardinal Gibbons

14

8-4

14. Jordan

13

10-2

15. Union Pines

7

12-1

16. Apex

18

9-5

17. Friendship Christian

NR

11-0

18. Ravenscroft

22

8-5

19. Northwood

17

11-2

20. Eastern Wayne

25

11-2

21. Hunt

11

9-1

22. Clayton

21

8-4

23. Fike

NR

9-3

24. Cary Christian

NR

10-2

25. Roxboro Community

6

8-3

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Kevin Knox talks about UNC, Duke and their strengths as he weighs his upcoming college decision

View more video

Sports Videos