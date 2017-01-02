High School Sports

January 2, 2017 3:16 PM

N&O wrestling rankings: West Johnston and Corinth Holders break into the top 25

By J. Mike Blake

The new year’s first edition of The News & Observer’s 17-county area dual-team wrestling rankings got some reshuffling.

The undefeated trio of Orange, Holly Springs and Cary are still at the top, with Riverside and Farmville Central rounding out the top five. But after them, other teams moved around now that we’ve had adequate time to decipher quality wins.

Middle Creek and Green Hope give the Southwest Wake Athletic 4A Conference four teams in the top nine.

Cleveland’s only losses are to Heritage and Fike, two teams ranked below it, but the Rams are holding to at No. 10 ranking because of its record with a fully healthy lineup.

West Johnston leaps into the rankings at No. 16 and Corinth Holders at No. 21.

Both have big home duals on Wednesday, with West Johnston hosting No. 18 Rolesville for the Greater Neuse River 4A lead and Corinth Holders welcoming No. 11 Western Harnett in a Two Rivers 3A showdown.

Rosewood falls behind Pinecrest after losing head-to-head in late December. Millbrook and C.B. Aycock fell out of the top 25.

N&O wrestling top 25

Rank, Team

Pvs.

Rec.

1. Orange

1

14-0

2. Holly Springs

2

19-0

3. Cary

3

19-0

4. Riverside

4

15-3

5. Farmville Central

5

19-1

6. Middle Creek

7

15-3

7. Leesville Road

11

11-2

8. Northwood

12

5-1

9. Green Hope

15

11-1

10. Cleveland

8

22-2

11. Western Harnett

13

15-2

12. Person

14

9-1

13. Union Pines

9

11-5

14. Pinecrest

10

15-4

15. Rosewood

6

23-2

16. West Johnston

NR

10-1

17. Ravenscroft

16

10-3

18. Rolesville

17

14-4

19. Southern Nash

24

13-3

20. Fike

25

15-5

21. Corinth Holders

NR

16-5

22. Wake Forest

19

12-8

23. Heritage

18

11-6

24. Chapel Hill

21

10-4

25. Carrboro

22

1-2

Dual-team records compiled from trackwrestling.com and ravenscroft.org.

