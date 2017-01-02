N&O wrestling rankings: West Johnston and Corinth Holders break into the top 25

The new year’s first edition of The News & Observer’s 17-county area dual-team wrestling rankings got some reshuffling.
The undefeated trio of Orange, Holly Springs and Cary are still at the top, with Riverside and Farmville Central rounding out the top five. But after them, other teams moved around now that we’ve had adequate time to decipher quality wins.
Middle Creek and Green Hope give the Southwest Wake Athletic 4A Conference four teams in the top nine.
Cleveland’s only losses are to Heritage and Fike, two teams ranked below it, but the Rams are holding to at No. 10 ranking because of its record with a fully healthy lineup.
West Johnston leaps into the rankings at No. 16 and Corinth Holders at No. 21.
Both have big home duals on Wednesday, with West Johnston hosting No. 18 Rolesville for the Greater Neuse River 4A lead and Corinth Holders welcoming No. 11 Western Harnett in a Two Rivers 3A showdown.
Rosewood falls behind Pinecrest after losing head-to-head in late December. Millbrook and C.B. Aycock fell out of the top 25.
N&O wrestling top 25
Rank, Team
Pvs.
Rec.
1. Orange
1
14-0
2. Holly Springs
2
19-0
3. Cary
3
19-0
4. Riverside
4
15-3
5. Farmville Central
5
19-1
6. Middle Creek
7
15-3
7. Leesville Road
11
11-2
8. Northwood
12
5-1
9. Green Hope
15
11-1
10. Cleveland
8
22-2
11. Western Harnett
13
15-2
12. Person
14
9-1
13. Union Pines
9
11-5
14. Pinecrest
10
15-4
15. Rosewood
6
23-2
16. West Johnston
NR
10-1
17. Ravenscroft
16
10-3
18. Rolesville
17
14-4
19. Southern Nash
24
13-3
20. Fike
25
15-5
21. Corinth Holders
NR
16-5
22. Wake Forest
19
12-8
23. Heritage
18
11-6
24. Chapel Hill
21
10-4
25. Carrboro
22
1-2
Dual-team records compiled from trackwrestling.com and ravenscroft.org.
