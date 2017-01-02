N&O wrestling rankings: West Johnston and Corinth Holders break into the top 25

2:18 Tar Heel of the Year: John Kane’s vision continues to transform Raleigh Pause

1:02 Exploring Eno River State Park in the New Year

1:32 Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life'

1:36 Krzyzewski talks about Duke's lack of cohesion against Hokies

3:15 Canes' equipment manager steps in to play goalie against Tampa Bay

4:15 Cooper sworn in as governor minutes after midnight

1:32 Duke assistant coach Jeff Capel fills in for Coach K in 2016

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

4:57 HB2 repeal deal - what happened?