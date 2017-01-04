Enloe football coach David Green leaves for Green Hope

Enloe’s loss is Green Hope’s gain as 44-year coaching veteran David Green was introducted Wednesday as the Falcons’ new head football coach. He leaves Enloe after two seasons with the Eagles.
Green replaces Kwame Dixon, who resigned after six seasons in November after turning around the Falcons. The Falcons have been to the playoffs in each of the last four years, and won the conference title in 2014.
Green has been a head coach for 12 years and has an 82-66 record. After being a longtime assistant to Bob Wolfe at Apex, he built Leesville Road into a local power, going 52-24 in six seasons, including a run to the 4AA East final in 2007.
After Leesville, he spent four years at Williams, going 27-23.
Enloe will now be looking for its fourth coach in seven years. The Eagles went 3-8 last season and showed marked improvement from an 0-11 first season, more than doubling their points per game.
Green will be one of two new head coaches in next year’s Triangle-6 4A, joining Riverside’s Cory Lea. Athens Drive’s Jeremy Fullbright and Jordan’s Anthony Barbour are entering their second year, while Cary’s Mike Kirst is entering his third. That leaves Panther Creek’s Sean Crocker, entering his sixth season, with more years at his current school (five) than the rest of the league combined (four).
