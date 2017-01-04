Leesville Road wrestling takes Cap-8 lead, tops Wake Forest

2:16 Snow likely for Triangle Friday night into Saturday Pause

3:31 New N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper makes two Cabinet post picks

1:04 Rolesville police officer on leave after slamming female student to floor

0:52 Raleigh cop J.D. Boyd has fun with neighborhood kids during last year's snow

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

9:40 Coach K comments on Blue Devils' 110-57 blowout of Georgia Tech

1:32 Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life'

3:13 NC state senator pushed for natural gas fund, then sought money from it

1:02 Second video shows fight that leads to police officer slamming student to floor