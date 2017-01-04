West Johnston wrestling downs Rolesville, clinches at least GNRC share

2:03 Highlights: Seventy-First at Overhills boys basketball Pause

2:16 Snow likely for Triangle Friday night into Saturday

3:31 New N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper makes two Cabinet post picks

9:40 Coach K comments on Blue Devils' 110-57 blowout of Georgia Tech

1:04 Rolesville police officer on leave after slamming female student to floor

0:52 Raleigh cop J.D. Boyd has fun with neighborhood kids during last year's snow

6:27 NC State's Mark Gottfried: Now we are going to get challenged as we enter in the ACC

1:32 Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life'

1:16 Food pantries expect more needy