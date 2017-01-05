Cedar Ridge boys basketball beats Australian team to snap skid

1:35 Kevin Knox talks about UNC, Duke and their strengths as he weighs his upcoming college decision Pause

2:03 Highlights: Seventy-First at Overhills boys basketball

0:49 Snow expected to reach Triangle by Friday night

3:13 NC state senator pushed for natural gas fund, then sought money from it

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk'

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

9:40 Coach K comments after Duke win and Grayson Allen's return after indefinite suspension

0:52 Raleigh cop J.D. Boyd has fun with neighborhood kids during last year's snow

3:31 New N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper makes two Cabinet post picks