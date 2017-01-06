The latest jersey retirement for former Broughton star ‘Pistol Pete’ Maravich

1:35 Kevin Knox talks about UNC, Duke and their strengths as he weighs his upcoming college decision Pause

1:12 Here's why Duke and UNC are recruiting high school basketball phenom Kevin Knox

1:14 Low temperatures will follow snow in Triangle

3:16 NC Gov. Roy Cooper declares a state of emergency

2:23 Intelligence officials confident Russians behind election attacks

3:31 New N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper makes two Cabinet post picks

0:57 Snow prediction sends Triangle residents into bread and milk frenzy

0:18 No snow plow? No problem. Use a table

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk'