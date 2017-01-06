Wake Forest’s Reggie Lucas named NC high school coach of the year by AP

Reggie Lucas tries to avoid individual praise.
When the Wake Forest High football coach is asked about his stellar 101-15 mark with four trips to the state championship in his eight seasons, he credits his staff and the players.
When he led his alma mater to a 16-0 record en route to the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4AA football championship, snapping a 29-year NCHSAA title drought by the county, he again credited the people around him.
But media members across the state saw room to give Lucas praise too.
They voted him North Carolina Associated Press coach of the year, which was announced on Friday.
The Cougars, where Lucas played quarterback in high school and returned as an assistant coach in 1994 after graduating from Lenoir-Ryhne, were dominant in the tite game. Wake Forest led Greensboro’s Page High 23-0 at halftime and won 29-0.
Lucas received 12 of a 23 possible AP votes for coach of the year. Shelby’s Lance Ware was second with four.
