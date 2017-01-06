High School Sports

Mid-State 2A all-conference teams for fall sports

By J. Mike Blake

The Mid-State 2A Conference has announced its all-conference lists and player and coach of the year awards in all fall sports.

Carrboro won the most conference titles boys and girls cross country, volleyball and a share of the boys soccer crown with Jordan-Matthews. Jordan-Matthews also won the girls tennis title. Reidsville won the football title.

Reidsville won the 2A football championship while Carrboro did the same in volleyball. Carrboro was a 2A East runner-up in boys soccer as was Jordan-Matthews in girls tennis.

CROSS COUNTRY

Sportsmanship Award: Cummings

Girls’ Runner of the Year: Carina Taylor, Carrboro

Girls’ Coach of the Year: Tyrone Hanner, Jordan-Matthews

All-conference: Taylor; Elise Deshusses, Carrboro; Lin Miller, Carrboro; Cora Van Raay, Carrboro; Sydney Buck, Carrboro; Elizabeth Tanner, Carrboro; Louise Lounes, Carrboro; Britney Aguilar, Cummings; Karmen Brown, Jordan-Matthews; Olivia Gregson, Jordan-Matthews; Corrie Collisar, Jordan-Matthews; Jennifer Henderson, Jordan-Matthews.

Honorable Mention: Jamaya Motley, Bartlett Yancey; Haley Van Raay, Carrboro.

Boys’ Runner of the Year: Cole Honeycutt, Carrboro

Boys’ Coach of the Year: Mimi O’Grady, Carrboro

All-conference: Honeycutt; Amado Ruiz-Perez, Carrboro; Chris Knotek, Carrboro; Owen Welch, Carrboro; Jack Clemens, Carrboro; Daniel Caruso, Carrboro; Emil Usinger, Carrboro; Bryan Aviles-Cruz, Cummings; Alex Aviles-Cruz, Cummings; Alfredo Valdez, Jordan-Matthews; Sam Thorn, Reidsville; Justin Hundley, Bartlett Yancey.

Honorable Mention: Caleb Jones, Carrboro; Luis Herrera, Jordan-Matthews.

FOOTBALL

Co-Coach of the Year: Jimmy Teague, Reidsville and Kerry Taylor Sr., Graham

Offensive Player of the Year: Tanner Wilson - Reidsville

Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Brandon Lee - Reidsville and Taymond Reed - Graham

Sportsmanship Award: Cummings

All-conference:

Bartlett Yancey: Tre Dildy, Jaylon Jefferies, Cameron Oakley, Shay Jeffries, Tyree Foster, Joe Durden, Malik Brogden.

Carrboro: Dan Blobe, Jordan Riggsbee, Joe Patterson, Curtis Selby, Jefferson Castaneda, Tabian Sales.

Cummings: Torey Cash, Devon Whitehead, Cam Davis, Carlos Beltran, L.J. Massey.

Graham: Antonio Parks, Joshua Curry, Chris Richmond, Mike Kelly, Michael Johnson, Taymond Reed, Alex Gowda, DaQuan Rodgers, Christian Leonard, Dominick Spencer.

Jordan-Matthews: Carson Bean, Noah Wright, Genesis Brooks, Mark Drumheller, Dakota Morrow, Tucker Bean.

Reidsville: Tanner Wilson, Jalen Foster, Issac Hill, Bryson Durham, Jayron Lutterlough, Donovan Pinnix, Anthony Slade, Alec Robertson, Brandon Lee, Qurion Johnson, Jaquan Hairston, Alec Able, Trell Rankin, Austyn Chestnut, Justin Hairston, Isiah Hayes, Brad Green.

Honorable Mention:

Bartlett Yancey: Dequandre Newman, James Gunn, Micheas Mitchell, Josh Stewart, Hart Medlin, Brandon Budd, Michael Oliver, Eric Russell, Robert Gonzalez

Carrboro: Keegan Schmoock, Nate Oquaye, Brandon Hunter, Chandler Alston, Jacoby Lewis, Noah Harris.

Cummings: Kemani Booth, Arlden Edwards, DeShawn Miles, E.J. Jones.

Graham: William McDaniel, Zakiya Pettiford, Jaylen Hoover, German Buchannan.

Jordan-Matthews: Josue Amaya, Kevin Bray.

Reidsville: David Lawson, Titus Jones, Jordan Pickard, Jaylen Easley, Mikal Carter, Greg Stockton, Travion Canady.

BOYS SOCCER

Co-Coach of the Year: Jared Drexler, Carrboro and Paul Cuadros, Jordan-Matthews

Offensive Player of the Year: Alexis Figueroa, Jordan-Matthews

Defensive Player of the Year: Frae day Moo, Carrboro

Goalie of the Year: James Simon, Bartlett Yancey

Sportsmanship Award: Bartlett Yancey

All-conference:

Bartlett Yancey: James Simon, David Taylor, Robert Bengsten.

Carrboro: Frae day Moo, Serdar Calikoglu, Michael Donovan, Ryan Laatz, Jonas Herfarth, Kyaw Lin Tun.

Cummings: Erick Henriquez.

Graham: Jorge Rivas, Marco Bautista, Alex Perez, David Ortiz, Jesus Valles.

Jordan-Matthews: Alexis Figueroa, Jonny Dominguez, Gabriel Aguilar, Alex Mendoza, Isai Vasquez, Inocente Mondragon.

Reidsville: Bradford Green, Zach Baber.

Honorable mention:

Bartlett Yancey: Stephen Bouchard, Charlie Betancourt, Ta’shaun Lea, Josh Creed, Joshua Smith, Paul Overman, Cristan Mojica.

Carrboro: Chad Osborne, Nick Jones.

Graham: Tyleek Isley.

Jordan-Matthews: Henry Flores, Nelson Cruz, Ivan Anteaga, Pablo Orellana, Brian Mateo.

Reidsville: Efrain Cuin, Spencer Chapmon, Dylan Walker.

GIRLS TENNIS

Co-Player of the Year: Lauren Baddour, Carrboro and Hannah Watlington, Bartlett Yancey

Coach of the Year: Lisa Morse, Jordan-Matthews

Sportsmanship Award: Graham

Singles Tournament Champion: Lauren Baddour, Carrboro

Doubles Tournament Champions: Sarah Morse and Marshall Phillips, Jordan-Matthews

All-conference:

Bartlett Yancey: Hannah Watlington, Norah Massey, Kaleb Stephens.

Carrboro: Lauren Baddour, Rachel McGowan, Emine Arcasoy.

Jordan-Matthews: Sarah Morse, Marshall Phillips, Jocelyn Mitchell, Emery Moore, Carlie Mote,

Reidsville: Drew Dicken.

Honorable mention:

Bartlett Yancey: Carrie Anne Brown, Cameron Grace Brown, Hannah McNeill.

Carrboro: Anna Kemper, Issy Chung, Dorie Speer.

Cummings: Vena Khamvanthong, Erikah Corbett, Nora Lopez, Heather Leonard.

Graham: Jillian Drake.

Jordan-Matthews: McKinley Rogers.

Reidsville: Katherine Trent, Anna Brady, Carson Bennett.

VOLLEYBALL

Player of the Year: Destiny Cox, Carrboro.

Coach of the Year: Angela Ouzts, Bartlett Yancey

Sportsmanship Award: Carrboro

All-conference:

Bartlett Yancey: Logan Hodges, Katie Duckett, Ashton Ouzts, Anna Coleman.

Carrboro: Christine Alcox, Destiny Cox, Elizabeth Ollila, Grace Maggiore, Destiny Dorsey, Sarah Montross.

Cummings: Kayla Moore.

Graham: Izlyn Law, Lily Sorsenginh.

Jordan-Matthews: Hanna Stackhouse.

Reidsville: Diamond Pass.

Honorable mention:

Bartlett Yancey: Hannah Thompson, Abigail Goots, Emily Hyler.

Carrboro: Emma Fritsch.

Cummings: Myeshia Mitchell, Virgillia Jones.

Graham: Alexia Matias.

Jordan-Matthews: Allie Hayhunt, Caitlin Alston, Addie Dorsett.

FINAL BIG EAST STANDINGS

Boys Cross Country

Team

Score

1. Carrboro

18

2. Cummings

55

3. Jordan-Matthews

65

Bartlett Yancey

N/A

Graham

N/A

Reidsville

N/A

Girls Cross Country

Team

Score

1. Carrboro

18

2. Jordan-Matthews

43

Bartlett Yancey

N/A

Cummings

N/A

Graham

N/A

Reidsville

N/A

Football

Team

Conf.

Overall

1. Reidsville

5-0

16-0

2. Graham

4-1

5-6

3. Jordan-Matthews

3-2

3-8

4. Carrboro

2-3

2-9

5. Bartlett Yancey

1-4

5-6

6. Cummings

0-5

0-11

Boys Soccer

Team

Conf.

Overall

T1. Carrboro

9-1

18-4-3

T1. Jordan-Matthews

9-1

22-2

3. Graham

5-5

9-11

4. Bartlett Yancey

4-6

7-16

5. Reidsville

3-7

3-13

6. Cummings

0-10

0-13

Girls Tennis

Team

Conf.

Overall

1. Jordan-Matthews

10-0

19-1

T2. Bartlett Yancey

7-3

20-5

T2. Carrboro

7-3

9-4

4. Reidsville

2-6

3-7

5. Cummings

1-7

1-11

6. Graham

1-9

1-14

Volleyball

Team

Conf.

Overall

1. Carrboro

10-0

30-0

2. Bartlett Yancey

8-2

15-10

3. Graham

6-4

8-13

4. Cummings

4-6

4-11

5. Jordan-Matthews

2-8

2-18

6. Reidsville

0-10

0-17

