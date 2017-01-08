N&O wrestling rankings: Cardinal Gibbons earns top 25 spot

As the wrestling season moves along, we’re starting to learn more about some of the teams who didn’t schedule as many duals as the rest. It’s for that reason we’ve had two big changes to The News & Observer’s 17-county area dual-team wrestling rankings.
Though weekend wrestling was snowed out, during the week Cardinal Gibbons defeated Person 42-32 and Chapel Hill topped Northwood 46-36. Both losses sent those teams, each with small sample sizes thus far, tumbling from their lofty rankings to being behind the teams that beat them.
After a 1-3 start, Gibbons has won 10 straight and joins the top 25 for what’s believed to be the first time ever – even when it was a top 15 or top 12.
Chapel Hill likewise started slow to the season, and would be higher were it not for a loss to unranked Apex Friendship (now 13-22 on the year).
Other big top 25 wins by Leesville Road (over Wake Forest), Cary (over Green Hope), Corinth Holders (over Western Harnett) and West Johnston (over Rolesville) helped elevate or keep those teams at their current rankings.
N&O wrestling top 25
Rank, Team
Pvs.
Rec.
1. Orange
1
14-0
2. Holly Springs
2
20-0
3. Cary
3
20-0
4. Riverside
4
15-3
5. Middle Creek
6
17-3
6. Farmville Central
5
21-3
7. Leesville Road
7
12-2
8. Cleveland
10
23-2
9. Union Pines
13
12-5
10. Pinecrest
14
16-4
11. Rosewood
15
29-2
12. West Johnston
16
12-1
13. Green Hope
9
11-2
14. Ravenscroft
17
10-3
15. Southern Nash
19
13-3
16. Fike
20
17-5
17. Chapel Hill
24
13-4
18. Corinth Holders
21
17-5
19. Rolesville
18
15-5
20. Wake Forest
22
12-9
21. Western Harnett
11
15-3
22. Heritage
23
12-6
23. Carrboro
25
3-2
24. Northwood
8
6-2
25. Cardinal Gibbons
NR
11-3
Dual-team records compiled from trackwrestling.com and ravenscroft.org.
