High School Sports

January 8, 2017 1:11 AM

N&O wrestling rankings: Cardinal Gibbons earns top 25 spot

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

As the wrestling season moves along, we’re starting to learn more about some of the teams who didn’t schedule as many duals as the rest. It’s for that reason we’ve had two big changes to The News & Observer’s 17-county area dual-team wrestling rankings.

Though weekend wrestling was snowed out, during the week Cardinal Gibbons defeated Person 42-32 and Chapel Hill topped Northwood 46-36. Both losses sent those teams, each with small sample sizes thus far, tumbling from their lofty rankings to being behind the teams that beat them.

After a 1-3 start, Gibbons has won 10 straight and joins the top 25 for what’s believed to be the first time ever – even when it was a top 15 or top 12.

Chapel Hill likewise started slow to the season, and would be higher were it not for a loss to unranked Apex Friendship (now 13-22 on the year).

Other big top 25 wins by Leesville Road (over Wake Forest), Cary (over Green Hope), Corinth Holders (over Western Harnett) and West Johnston (over Rolesville) helped elevate or keep those teams at their current rankings.

N&O wrestling top 25

Rank, Team

Pvs.

Rec.

1. Orange

1

14-0

2. Holly Springs

2

20-0

3. Cary

3

20-0

4. Riverside

4

15-3

5. Middle Creek

6

17-3

6. Farmville Central

5

21-3

7. Leesville Road

7

12-2

8. Cleveland

10

23-2

9. Union Pines

13

12-5

10. Pinecrest

14

16-4

11. Rosewood

15

29-2

12. West Johnston

16

12-1

13. Green Hope

9

11-2

14. Ravenscroft

17

10-3

15. Southern Nash

19

13-3

16. Fike

20

17-5

17. Chapel Hill

24

13-4

18. Corinth Holders

21

17-5

19. Rolesville

18

15-5

20. Wake Forest

22

12-9

21. Western Harnett

11

15-3

22. Heritage

23

12-6

23. Carrboro

25

3-2

24. Northwood

8

6-2

25. Cardinal Gibbons

NR

11-3

Dual-team records compiled from trackwrestling.com and ravenscroft.org.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Coach David Green on why he took the Green Hope football job

View more video

Sports Videos