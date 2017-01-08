N&O area boys, girls basketball top 25: Four new teams in this week’s rankings

There are four new teams in this week’s The News & Observer’s 17-county area top 25 basketball rankings, as most area teams were able to get in two games despite school closings on Friday.
There’s a lot of parity in the Southwest Wake Athletic Conference, which is how Panther Creek, Athens Drive and Cary break into this week’s girls’ rankings. They join SWAC foes Green Hope, Apex and Holly Springs.
Four of those teams are withing a game of each other at the top of the standings.
Panther Creek, Athens Drive and Cary replace Roxboro Community, Cardinal Gibbons and Eastern Wayne.
There aren’t many changes on the boys’ side, but Orange replaces Fike at No. 25.
Boys basketball rankings
Team
Pvs.
Rec.
1. Heritage
1
13-0
2. Garner
2
10-2
3. Millbrook
3
10-4*
4. South Central
4
12-1
5. Durham Academy
6
14-3
6. Pinecrest
7
13-1
7. Green Hope
8
12-2
8. East Chapel Hill
9
13-4
9. Cary
10
7-5
10. Word of God
11
13-4
11. Northern Nash
15
13-2
12. Leesville Road
5
9-5
13. Ravenscroft
16
9-6
14. Northern Durham
12
9-4
15. Cardinal Gibbons
17
10-4
16. Voyager Academy
13
11-4
17. Kestrel Heights
19
11-0
18. Riverside
14
9-5
19. Broughton
20
9-5
20. St. David’s
21
9-3
21. Overhills
22
11-2
22. Athens Drive
23
11-3
23. Rocky Mount Prep
24
10-1
24. Orange
NR
10-4
25. Nash Central
18
9-3
*Includes a forfeit loss to Wake Forest.
Girls basketball rankings
Rank, Team
Pvs.
Rec.
1. Hillside
1
13-2
2. Southeast Raleigh
2
13-0
3. Millbrook
4
13-2
4. Heritage
3
12-2
5. Neuse Christian
6
9-0
6. Orange
9
13-0
7. Green Hope
10
12-3
8. Leesville Road
11
11-3
9. Knightdale
7
9-4
10. North Pitt
5
13-1
11. Farmville Central
12
10-1
12. Union Pines
15
14-1
13. Holly Springs
8
10-3
14. Apex
16
9-5
15. Friendship Christian
17
11-0
16. Ravenscroft
18
9-5
17. Hunt
21
13-1
18. Cary
NR
9-5
19. Panther Creek
NR
10-6
20. Athens Drive
NR
11-4
21. Jordan
14
10-4
22. Clayton
22
9-4
23. Fike
23
11-3
24. Northwood
19
12-3
25. Cary Christian
24
11-2
