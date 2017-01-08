High School Sports

January 8, 2017 1:12 AM

N&O area boys, girls basketball top 25: Four new teams in this week’s rankings

By J. Mike Blake

There are four new teams in this week’s The News & Observer’s 17-county area top 25 basketball rankings, as most area teams were able to get in two games despite school closings on Friday.

There’s a lot of parity in the Southwest Wake Athletic Conference, which is how Panther Creek, Athens Drive and Cary break into this week’s girls’ rankings. They join SWAC foes Green Hope, Apex and Holly Springs.

Four of those teams are withing a game of each other at the top of the standings.

Panther Creek, Athens Drive and Cary replace Roxboro Community, Cardinal Gibbons and Eastern Wayne.

There aren’t many changes on the boys’ side, but Orange replaces Fike at No. 25.

J. Mike Blake: @JMBpreps

Boys basketball rankings

Team

Pvs.

Rec.

1. Heritage

1

13-0

2. Garner

2

10-2

3. Millbrook

3

10-4*

4. South Central

4

12-1

5. Durham Academy

6

14-3

6. Pinecrest

7

13-1

7. Green Hope

8

12-2

8. East Chapel Hill

9

13-4

9. Cary

10

7-5

10. Word of God

11

13-4

11. Northern Nash

15

13-2

12. Leesville Road

5

9-5

13. Ravenscroft

16

9-6

14. Northern Durham

12

9-4

15. Cardinal Gibbons

17

10-4

16. Voyager Academy

13

11-4

17. Kestrel Heights

19

11-0

18. Riverside

14

9-5

19. Broughton

20

9-5

20. St. David’s

21

9-3

21. Overhills

22

11-2

22. Athens Drive

23

11-3

23. Rocky Mount Prep

24

10-1

24. Orange

NR

10-4

25. Nash Central

18

9-3

*Includes a forfeit loss to Wake Forest.

Girls basketball rankings

Rank, Team

Pvs.

Rec.

1. Hillside

1

13-2

2. Southeast Raleigh

2

13-0

3. Millbrook

4

13-2

4. Heritage

3

12-2

5. Neuse Christian

6

9-0

6. Orange

9

13-0

7. Green Hope

10

12-3

8. Leesville Road

11

11-3

9. Knightdale

7

9-4

10. North Pitt

5

13-1

11. Farmville Central

12

10-1

12. Union Pines

15

14-1

13. Holly Springs

8

10-3

14. Apex

16

9-5

15. Friendship Christian

17

11-0

16. Ravenscroft

18

9-5

17. Hunt

21

13-1

18. Cary

NR

9-5

19. Panther Creek

NR

10-6

20. Athens Drive

NR

11-4

21. Jordan

14

10-4

22. Clayton

22

9-4

23. Fike

23

11-3

24. Northwood

19

12-3

25. Cary Christian

24

11-2

