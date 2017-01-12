Goldsboro swept by Kinston basketball; boys edged in 2 OTs, girls fall too

Kinston’s boys basketball team won a game of big, late runs in double overtime to clinch a varsity sweep over host Goldsboro Wednesday night.
The Vikings prevailed after two extra periods 88-80 after losing the lead late, getting big production from junior Taji Moore down the stretch, who finished with 22 points.
Earlier in the night, Kinston’s Anzarya Cobb led the Vikings to a 47-32 over Goldsboro. Cobb finished with 12 points.
GIRLS
The Vikings jumped out ahead in the first half and prevented the Cougars from chipping away at a double-digit lead throughout the second in the win.
Kinston (5-7, 1-1) got big production throughout the game from its frontcourt, led by Cobb, whose presence inside drew defenders even without the ball. Taliyah Jones poured in another 10 points for the Vikings, who will host Goldsboro (4-5, 0-2) on Jan. 31.
BOYS
It’s the first meeting of the season between Kinston and Goldsboro, but Cougars coach Russell Stephens said the rivals are plenty familiar.
“They know each other,” he said. “All our kids play summer ball together. They hang out at the same rec centers.”
The teams fought to a draw twice before Kinston (7-4, 2-0) pulled out its biggest road win of the season in two overtimes Wednesday night, a fitting testament to the type of play the rivalry is known for.
“When these two teams play, you know it’s going to be a battle,” Kinston coach Perry Tyndall said after the game.
Tyndall said the Vikings had been fortunate to force overtime after letting an 8-point fourth quarter lead slip away late.
“It was a game of big runs late,” he said.
Kinston sophomore Damian Dunn put the team on his back in the first overtime period, scoring all six of his team’s points to earn an extra frame. With the Vikings up two, Dericko Williams jammed home a dunk off of a nice lob pass to put Kinston up 77-73.
Goldsboro’s Jaryan Hargis hit three 3-pointers after the third quarter to keep the Cougars (8-5, 1-1) on his way to 26 points to lead all scorers.
Tyndall said he hopes the early road test will keep his team focused as they continue conference play with an eye cast toward a rematch later this month.
