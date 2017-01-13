Leesville Road boys, girls sweep Wakefield basketball

3:48 Gov Roy Cooper introduces new DHHS and Military Secretaries Pause

2:56 Obama: 'This gives the Internet one last chance to talk about our bromance'

1:31 “He’s on top of her and he’s attacking her" 911 call from first witness in Apex

1:46 Matt Booty of Enkle Designs finds inspiration in Scandinavian design

2:16 Zach Galifianakis makes a documentary about how bad gerrymandering has gotten

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

2:24 NC State's Gottfried after loss: "We got better tonight"

1:26 Mom posts video of alleged bullying incident in Fayetteville

3:00 Canes and Make-A-Wish give a 7-year-old a dream day with his favorite hockey team