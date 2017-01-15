Wrestling notebook: Cary wins Boneyard Bash

Cary picked up a big tournament victory at the Boneyard Bash, one of the best annual wrestling tournaments, hosted by Jack Britt High in Fayetteville.
The Imps tallied 224 points, well ahead of second-place Carrboro (187.5), third-place Holly Springs (172) and fourth-place Pinecrest (160). Host Jack Britt, a 4A powerhouse, was sixth (122.5).
Cary placed 10 wrestlers with four champs: Kobe Early (106 pounds), Davin Vann (220), Delante Robinson (145) and Nate Kinsey (152).
Carrboro’s Victor Monnett (113), Quincy Monday (132), Taylor Day (138) and Emanuel Oquaye (285) all won titles as did Pinecrest’s Alex Blake (126) and Northwood’s Hunter Queen (182) and Wesley Roberson (195).
Jolly Rogers: Host Corinth Holders was runner-up to Washington High in the Jolly Rogers Invitational. The Pirates had 153 points, more than third-place Roleville (143), fourth-place Cleveland (118) and fifth-place Fike (114) but less than the Pam Pack (200).
Championships were won by: C.B. Aycock’s Joshua Wallace (182), Northern Durham’s Gerald Mills (106) and Donald Cates (138), D.H. Conley’s Jarod Ruffing (152), Corinth Holders’ Mike Darden (160), Larry Williams (220) and Frankie Miller (285), Rolesville’s David McLymore (170) and Matthew Mims (126) and Fike’s Rae’Sae Settles (132) and Aaron Bancroft (145).
Rescheduled showdown: Cary will visit Holly Springs for the Southwest Wake Athletic Conference dual-team title at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 27. Both teams are undefeated.
