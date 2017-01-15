High School Sports

N&O wrestling rankings: Rosewood on the rise in the top 25

By J. Mike Blake

No area wrestling team had a better weekend than mighty 1A power Rosewood.

The defending state champion went 4-0 at the Firebird Duals, hosted by Southern Nash, toppling the previous No. 5, No. 6 and No. 7 teams in the process. Rosewood moved up to No. 8 in The News & Observer’s 17-county area dual-team wrestling rankings.

The Southwest Wake Athletic Conference continues to show its strength in nonconference competition, as Athens Drive and Apex check into this week’s top 25. The SWAC has six teams total in the rankings: No. 2 Holly Springs, No. 3 Cary, No. 10 Middle Creek, No. 13 Green Hope, No. 24 Athens Drive and No. 25 Apex.

D.H. Conley out of Greenville also joins this week’s rankings at No. 23, thanks to its head-to-head win over Athens Drive.

N&O wrestling top 25

Rank, Team

Pvs.

Rec.

1. Orange

1

17-0

2. Holly Springs

2

20-0

3. Cary

3

20-0

4. Riverside

4

15-3

5. Cleveland

8

24-2

6. Union Pines

9

13-5

7. Pinecrest

10

17-4

8. Rosewood

11

33-2

9. West Johnston

12

12-1

10. Middle Creek

5

21-4

11. Leesville Road

7

16-3

12. Farmville Central

6

24-5

13. Green Hope

13

14-3

14. Ravenscroft

14

16-3

15. Southern Nash

15

14-5

16. Fike

16

17-5

17. Corinth Holders

18

18-5

18. Rolesville

19

16-5

19. Chapel Hill

17

15-6

20. Wake Forest

20

13-9

21. Cardinal Gibbons

25

13-3

22. Heritage

22

13-6

23. D.H. Conley

NR

15-6

24. Athens Drive

NR

13-5

25. Apex

NR

7-6

Dual-team records compiled from trackwrestling.com and ravenscroft.org.

