N&O wrestling rankings: Rosewood on the rise in the top 25

No area wrestling team had a better weekend than mighty 1A power Rosewood.
The defending state champion went 4-0 at the Firebird Duals, hosted by Southern Nash, toppling the previous No. 5, No. 6 and No. 7 teams in the process. Rosewood moved up to No. 8 in The News & Observer’s 17-county area dual-team wrestling rankings.
The Southwest Wake Athletic Conference continues to show its strength in nonconference competition, as Athens Drive and Apex check into this week’s top 25. The SWAC has six teams total in the rankings: No. 2 Holly Springs, No. 3 Cary, No. 10 Middle Creek, No. 13 Green Hope, No. 24 Athens Drive and No. 25 Apex.
D.H. Conley out of Greenville also joins this week’s rankings at No. 23, thanks to its head-to-head win over Athens Drive.
N&O wrestling top 25
Rank, Team
Pvs.
Rec.
1. Orange
1
17-0
2. Holly Springs
2
20-0
3. Cary
3
20-0
4. Riverside
4
15-3
5. Cleveland
8
24-2
6. Union Pines
9
13-5
7. Pinecrest
10
17-4
8. Rosewood
11
33-2
9. West Johnston
12
12-1
10. Middle Creek
5
21-4
11. Leesville Road
7
16-3
12. Farmville Central
6
24-5
13. Green Hope
13
14-3
14. Ravenscroft
14
16-3
15. Southern Nash
15
14-5
16. Fike
16
17-5
17. Corinth Holders
18
18-5
18. Rolesville
19
16-5
19. Chapel Hill
17
15-6
20. Wake Forest
20
13-9
21. Cardinal Gibbons
25
13-3
22. Heritage
22
13-6
23. D.H. Conley
NR
15-6
24. Athens Drive
NR
13-5
25. Apex
NR
7-6
Dual-team records compiled from trackwrestling.com and ravenscroft.org.
