N&O area boys, girls basketball top 25: Five new teams in this week’s rankings

There were just a handful of changes to The News & Observer’s 17-county area top 25 basketball rankings. Last week, icy road conditions limited most area schools Friday games, with a few exceptions.
This week will be much of the same as many public school systems are taking exams.
In the boys’ rankings, Durham Academy and Cary fall out of the top 10. Hillside, South Granville and Southern Lee move into the top 25, replacing Riverside, Rocky Mount Prep and Nash Central.
On the girls’ side, Rocky Mount and Durham Academy replace the teams they beat – Fike and Ravenscroft – in the rankings.
J. Mike Blake: 919-460-2606, @JMBpreps
Boys rankings
Team
Pvs.
Rec.
1. Heritage
1
15-0
2. Garner
2
12-2
3. Millbrook
3
12-4*
4. South Central
4
13-1
5. Pinecrest
6
15-1
6. Green Hope
7
13-2
7. East Chapel Hill
8
14-4
8. Word of God
10
15-4
9. Leesville Road
12
10-5
10. Northern Nash
11
14-2
11. Overhills
21
12-2
12. Athens Drive
22
12-3
13. Orange
24
12-4
14. Cary
9
9-7
15. Northern Durham
14
10-4
16. Ravenscroft
13
11-7
17. Durham Academy
5
15-4
18. Voyager Academy
16
13-4
19. Kestrel Heights
17
13-0
20. Cardinal Gibbons
15
10-5
21. Hillside
NR
11-5
22. Broughton
19
9-6
23. St. David’s
20
11-4
24. South Granville
NR
11-3
25. Southern Lee
NR
11-5
*Includes a forfeit loss to Wake Forest.
Girls rankings
Rank, Team
Pvs.
Rec.
1. Hillside
1
14-2
2. Southeast Raleigh
2
14-0
3. Millbrook
3
14-2
4. Heritage
4
13-2
5. Neuse Christian
5
11-0
6. Orange
6
15-0
7. Green Hope
7
13-3
8. Leesville Road
8
12-3
9. Knightdale
9
10-4
10. Union Pines
12
16-1
11. Holly Springs
13
11-3
12. Apex
14
10-5
13. Hunt
17
14-1
14. Friendship Christian
15
14-0
15. Panther Creek
19
11-6
16. Athens Drive
20
12-4
17. Jordan
21
10-4
18. Cary
18
10-6
19. Northwood
24
12-3
20. Cary Christian
25
13-2
21. Farmville Central
11
10-2
22. North Pitt
10
13-2
23. Clayton
22
10-5
24. Rocky Mount
NR
9-2
25. Durham Academy
NR
9-5
