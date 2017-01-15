High School Sports

January 15, 2017 5:48 PM

N&O area boys, girls basketball top 25: Five new teams in this week’s rankings

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

There were just a handful of changes to The News & Observer’s 17-county area top 25 basketball rankings. Last week, icy road conditions limited most area schools Friday games, with a few exceptions.

This week will be much of the same as many public school systems are taking exams.

In the boys’ rankings, Durham Academy and Cary fall out of the top 10. Hillside, South Granville and Southern Lee move into the top 25, replacing Riverside, Rocky Mount Prep and Nash Central.

On the girls’ side, Rocky Mount and Durham Academy replace the teams they beat – Fike and Ravenscroft – in the rankings.

J. Mike Blake: 919-460-2606, @JMBpreps

Boys rankings

Team

Pvs.

Rec.

1. Heritage

1

15-0

2. Garner

2

12-2

3. Millbrook

3

12-4*

4. South Central

4

13-1

5. Pinecrest

6

15-1

6. Green Hope

7

13-2

7. East Chapel Hill

8

14-4

8. Word of God

10

15-4

9. Leesville Road

12

10-5

10. Northern Nash

11

14-2

11. Overhills

21

12-2

12. Athens Drive

22

12-3

13. Orange

24

12-4

14. Cary

9

9-7

15. Northern Durham

14

10-4

16. Ravenscroft

13

11-7

17. Durham Academy

5

15-4

18. Voyager Academy

16

13-4

19. Kestrel Heights

17

13-0

20. Cardinal Gibbons

15

10-5

21. Hillside

NR

11-5

22. Broughton

19

9-6

23. St. David’s

20

11-4

24. South Granville

NR

11-3

25. Southern Lee

NR

11-5

*Includes a forfeit loss to Wake Forest.

Girls rankings

Rank, Team

Pvs.

Rec.

1. Hillside

1

14-2

2. Southeast Raleigh

2

14-0

3. Millbrook

3

14-2

4. Heritage

4

13-2

5. Neuse Christian

5

11-0

6. Orange

6

15-0

7. Green Hope

7

13-3

8. Leesville Road

8

12-3

9. Knightdale

9

10-4

10. Union Pines

12

16-1

11. Holly Springs

13

11-3

12. Apex

14

10-5

13. Hunt

17

14-1

14. Friendship Christian

15

14-0

15. Panther Creek

19

11-6

16. Athens Drive

20

12-4

17. Jordan

21

10-4

18. Cary

18

10-6

19. Northwood

24

12-3

20. Cary Christian

25

13-2

21. Farmville Central

11

10-2

22. North Pitt

10

13-2

23. Clayton

22

10-5

24. Rocky Mount

NR

9-2

25. Durham Academy

NR

9-5

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

No Snow Days (for runners)

View more video

Sports Videos