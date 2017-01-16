The Swish: Apex player comes up $500 richer after game

1:52 Duke's Jeff Capel cites lack of poise and too many points in the paint by Louisville for loss. Pause

3:48 Gov Roy Cooper introduces new DHHS and Military Secretaries

0:36 Indiana high school students taunt Hispanic visiting team at basketball game, chanting "build a wall" while holding a large photo of Donald Trump

1:21 Governor Cooper in talks about repeal of House Bill 2

2:05 NC State's BeeJay Anya: We are making a lot of mental errors

1:45 Grayson Allen says one game 'indefinite suspension' was Krzyzewski's decision

5:56 NC State's Mark Gottfried: It's embarrassing

2:17 Heels' Berry talks about win over FSU

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'