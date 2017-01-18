Cardinal Gibbons bests Voyager Academy boys basketball

2:27 UNC academic scandal explained Pause

0:27 Badly burned puppy recovering with loving care

1:07 Activists want police out of Wake County schools

2:31 Wainstein describes lack of oversight by UNC

0:39 UNC system president Spellings refuses to release Nyang'oro interview transcripts

2:02 For Cuban and Latino fusion check out Qspresso food truck

0:38 Obama: We send our prayers and love to the Bushes

1:46 State seedling nursery gets hurricane relief from special legislative session

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman had a front-row seat to inaugural history