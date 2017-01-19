The Swish: Clayton renaming its gymnasium on Friday for coach Jeff Adams

Clayton High School’s gymnasium will have a new name on Friday. The school is hosting a ceremony to rename the gym after longtime coach Jeff Adams, who led the team to the 2A championship in 1976.
Clayton hosts East Wake on Friday.
“This is a great honor for one of the best coaches in the state,” current Clayton coach Denny Medlin said. “It’s a long time coming, for a great coach and a great man.”
Garner goes to Georgia
The Garner boys basketball team (13-2) is going where it’s never gone before: out of North Carolina. The Trojans are departing early Friday for a Saturday game in Norcross, Ga. as part of the Peachtree Classic.
Garner will play Shiloh High out of Snelville, Ga., which is led by Middle Tennessee State recruit T.J. Massenburg, son of former NBA player Tony Massenburg.
Dealing with injuries
The East Chapel Hill boys (14-4, 6-0 PAC-6 4A) learned something about themselves last week by beating Riverside 62-52 without Davidson recruit Carter Collins, who had an injured leg and is expected to return later this season.
“We want our kids to understand and expect that that can happen to anyone,” coach Ray Hartsfield said. “We’re not going to fold in the tents if somebody goes down. I am really proud of how they embraced it. And they came out to compete whether one guy is missing or two guys are missing.”
Jonathan Runyambo stepped into the primary scoring role and had 18 points. The Wildcats also got double-figure scoring efforts from Justin Tucker, who had 14, and Kevin Gilland with 10.
The Leesville Road girls (12-3, 4-1 Cap-8 4A) can relate. The Pride has adjusted well to losing senior Lauren McNamara-Clement. The junior Army recruit played in the first five games of the season, but the Pride has won seven of its 10 games since then.
The Starting 5
Five standouts from the past week.
Girls
Kiara Pitts, Enloe: Scored 15 points to lead Eagles by Broughton, 54-48 on Wednesday.
Melody Prichard, Knightdale: Scored 21 points in a 80-41 victory over Garner on Tuesday.
Rachel Ruderman, N.C. School of Science and Math: Scored 27 points in Tuesday’s 44-33 loss to Durham School of the Arts.
Asia Todd, Clayton: Scored 21 points in a 67-22 win against West Johnston on Tuesday.
Pell Williamson, Saint Mary’s: Scored 20 points in a 65-33 win against Voyager Academy on Wednesday.
Boys
Dequan Lockamy, Wake Christian: Dropped 19 points in Tuesday’s 69-47 loss to Cary Academy.
Carson McCorkle, Broughton: Scored 21 points in a 65-55 win over Enloe on Wednesday.
Mike Walsh, Cardinal Gibbons: Scored 17 points in a 59-48 victory against Voyager Academy on Wednesday.
Moses Wright, Enloe: Scored 26 points in a 65-55 loss to Broughton on Wednesday.
Coby White, Greenfield School: The North Carolina recruit topped the 2,000-point mark for his career this week and is only a junior.
Double bonus
A quick look at schools’ boys and girls teams, together.
Cary Academy: The girls (5-5, 2-1 TISAC) are steadied by point guard Lauren Callihan, who topped the 1,000-point mark this year. The Chargers boys (4-5, 1-1), in their first year under former Chapel Hill coach Lason Perkins, won their first conference game in more than two seasons.
Clayton: The Comets’ boys (9-6, 4-2) are dealing with some inconsistency, said coach Denny Medlin after Tuesday’s win over West Johnston. The girls (11-5, 3-3 Greater Neuse 4A) are at their best when four-year starter Maya Williams is forcing turnovers.
“We want to press and trap teams full court, that’s our game,” said Williams, a starter since her freshman year. “And that sets up a lot of our offense.”
Wake Christian: The girls (5-8, 1-1 TISAC) are led by leading scorer Emma Stout. The boys (4-7, 1-1) are hoping to improve on defense, said coach John Green.
“We weren’t communicating on defense,” Green said after Tuesday’s loss to Cary Academy. “We were chasing from behind as opposed to being on him.”
West Johnston: The girls (3-11, 0-6 Greater Neuse 4A) and boys (2-13, 0-6) teams are at the bottom of the Greater Neuse River 4A, but both coaches are optimistic about the future. The Wildcats drop to 3A next year.
“We’re a young team with a great work ethic,” girls coach Laura Jefferson said. “This is the first team I had that worked out over the Christmas break. When practice ends at 5, I have to chase them out at 5:45.”
Top games
Game times vary, usually 5:30 and 7 p.m. for varsity doubleheaders or 6 and 8 p.m. for JV/varsity quads. When the boys and girls play at separate sites, the varsity game times are either 6:30 or 7 p.m.
Friday: Leesville Road at Heritage; Wake Forest at Broughton; Corinth Holders at Cleveland; Western Harnett at Triton; Franklin Academy at Roxboro Community; South Central at Eastern Wayne; Jordan at Person; Harnett Central at Knightdale; Pinecrest at Richmond County; Hillside at East Chapel Hill; East Wake at Clayton; Riverside at Northern Durham; Holly Springs at Apex (girls only); Nash Central at Hunt; Fike at Northern Nash; Washington at North Johnston; Smithfield-Selma at South Johnston; Green Hope at Fuquay-Varina (girls only); Middle Creek at Athens Drive; Northwood at Chapel Hill (boys only); Sanderson at Wakefield; Franklinton at Warren County.
Saturday: Orange at Northwood (girls only, 3:30 p.m.).
David Justice, Andrew Tie, Brennan Doherty, Joe Johnson and Ian Pierno contributed.
