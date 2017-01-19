Carolina Friends girls, Trinity Durham-Chapel Hill boys split rivalry basketball games

One game between Carolina Friends and the Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill started as close contest but ended in a blowout, but the reverse was true for the other.
In the girls’ game, Carolina Friends jumped out to a quick double-digit advantage over the Lions to eventually win in a low-scoring affair, 31-21. In the boys’ game, Trinity DCH erased an early 10-point deficit to win by 40 in a 72-32 victory.
Girls
Carolina Friends jumped out on Trinity, going up 10-0 after five minutes of action. Emma Hales was hot early and often as she scored 12 of her 22 points in the first quarter, shooting 3-of-4 from the floor to guide the Quakers to an early 14-2 lead.
The Lions came back in the second as they held Carolina Friends without a point for the first six minutes. Erin Engel score three quick points and a free throw by Anna Hofmann brought the Lions to within eight.
But with Hales back in the game for the last two minutes, Carolina Friends extended their lead with a 6-2 run to end the half.
“You do think about that, but you want to give the other players the opportunity to get some game-time experience,” said coach Justine Allpress. “Emma plays virtually every minute of all of our games, and we need to make sure we have a backup point guard that can take on the responsibility when Emma is not there. Since she played so well in the first quarter, we had an opportunity to get some other players in there.”
The Lions clawed their way to single digits in the fourth quarter. Lucy McLeod scored her first two points of the game on a running jump shot followed by Julia Broughton’s two-point basket. With just a six-point lead and 2:30 left in the game, Trinity went 0-3 from the floor and the Quakers were able to hold on for the win.
Boys
After a slow start for Trinity, the Lions used an 18-2 first quarter run to cruise past Carolina Friends. Trailing 11-5 at the midway point, Elijah Davis had eight points and hit two 3-pointers to quickly turn the momentum, and Trinity never looked back as their lead swelled the rest of the way.
Trinity turned up the pressure, and thanks to full-court pressure and tight man-to-man defense, the Quakers were forced into turnovers and poor shots, leading the way to easy baskets on the other end.
Daimon Rawlinson, who had a game-high 15 points, created several turnovers in the second quarter with his on-the-ball pressure defense.
“Defensively we made a change. Guys started rotating better and made stops, which made a big difference,” said coach Chris Sparks. “That set the tempo for us tonight.”
Trinity put the game out of reach in the second quarter, as they held Carolina Friends to just five points. Rawlinson tacked on another six points in the quarter, and eight different players scored.
“Tonight we did a good job of sharing the ball and taking what the defense gave us,” said Sparks. “Carolina Friends did a nice job of changing defenses on us. We had to react, and our guys responded well.”
New conference, same rivalry
Both Trinity and Carolina Friends are in their first seasons in the Eastern Plains Independent 2A Conference, coming over from a Triad-based one. And while the teams have gotten off to rocky starts in their new home, at least one of the coaches is glad for the change of scenery.
“It’s Winston-Salem I’m happy about not going to,” Allpress said. “It’s nice that we’re a lot closer to teams than in the previous conference. We miss some of the teams we were playing against before, but it’s also interesting to get new opponents; we don’t really know much about them so it’s been an interesting year playing schools where you know absolutely nothing about them and haven’t seen them play before. It’s a different challenge, but certainly the travel is a benefit.”
