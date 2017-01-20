East Wake’s new football coach comes from Baltimore

East Wake can thank East Carolina for landing one of the most successful high school football coaches from Maryland. Sean Murphy comes to the Warriors after a 20-year stint at Archbishop Curley in Baltimore.
Murphy is moving to the area to join his wife, who started as a professor at ECU last year.
He is 127-84 at Curley with five conference titles including an undefeated season in 2014.
Murphy was a two-time All-American wide receiver at Towson University and is a member of the school’s hall of fame.
He will be just the fifth head coach since the school became East Wake. Prior to 1977, it was Vaiden Whitley High.
Predecessor John Poulnott stepped down shortly after the 2016 season ended. He was 31-49 in seven seasons including a 10-3 mark in 2014. The Warriors went 2-9 and finished winless in the Greater Neuse River 4A last year but will move to 3A next year and form the Greater Neuse River 3A with Clayton, Cleveland, West Johnston, South Johnston and Smithfield-Selma.
