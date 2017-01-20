Heritage boys and girls basketball sweeps Leesville Road in top-10 battles

2:11 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the United States Pause

0:45 Roy Williams and his distinctive fashion sense

2:03 What's Next from Barack and Michelle Obama

1:09 68 Seconds of Dadgum Roy

1:58 Durham elector celebrates Trump inauguration

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

0:38 Obama: We send our prayers and love to the Bushes

1:12 Here's why Duke and UNC are recruiting high school basketball phenom Kevin Knox

1:09 Activist wants changes made in Wake schools after officer slams student to floor