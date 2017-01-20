Athens Drive girls, Middle Creek boys split basketball victories

1:35 Kevin Knox talks about UNC, Duke and their strengths as he weighs his upcoming college decision Pause

1:58 Durham elector celebrates Trump inauguration

2:11 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the United States

0:45 Roy Williams and his distinctive fashion sense

1:09 68 Seconds of Dadgum Roy

1:12 Here's why Duke and UNC are recruiting high school basketball phenom Kevin Knox

0:38 Obama: We send our prayers and love to the Bushes

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

0:37 Gas leak on Raleigh's Capitol Boulevard causes traffic snafus during Thursday morning commute.