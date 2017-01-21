Farmville Central boys, North Pitt girls claim rivalry basketball wins

Farmville Central’s J. Harris (5) fouled by North Pitt's Reginald Carney (23) during the North Pitt High School boy's basketball game against Farmville Central High School High School in Farmville, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
North Pitt coach Mark Carson talking over play with North Pitt's Nasqueonta Staton (24) during the North Pitt High School boy's basketball game against Farmville Central High School High School in Farmville, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Farmville Central’s Tyler Maye (11) fouled by North Pitt's Nasqueonta Staton (24) as North Pitt's Reginald Carney (23) attempts the block during the North Pitt High School boy's basketball game against Farmville Central High School High School in Farmville, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
North Pitt's Demonte Roberson (20) attempts to block Farmville Central’s Tyler Maye (11) shot during the North Pitt High School boy's basketball game against Farmville Central High School High School in Farmville, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Farmville Central’s Tyler Maye (11) fouled by North Pitt's Demonte Roberson (20) as he drives to the basket while teammate North Pitt's Zaquarius Sherrod-Wilson (10) attempts to block the shot during the North Pitt High School boy's basketball game against Farmville Central High School High School in Farmville, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Farmville Central’s J. Harris (5) drives to the basket while being defended by North Pitt's Robert Johnson (30) during the North Pitt High School boy's basketball game against Farmville Central High School High School in Farmville, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Farmville Central’s coach Larry Williford calls in pay to his team during the North Pitt High School boy's basketball game against Farmville Central High School High School in Farmville, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
North Pitt's Ta' Shada Joseph (12) defending Farmville Central’s Monique Erazo (10) as she drives toward the goal during the North Pitt High School girl's basketball game against Farmville Central High School High School in Farmville, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Farmville Central’s Qynesha Pettiway (30) and North Pitt's Samiya Duncan (10) go after loose ball during the North Pitt High School girl's basketball game against Farmville Central High School High School in Farmville, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Farmville Central’s Bobby Daniels (10) attempts reverse layup as North Pitt's Robert Johnson (30) defends during the North Pitt High School boy's basketball game against Farmville Central High School High School in Farmville, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
North Pitt's Robert Johnson (30) and Farmville Central’s Zebias Moye (33) jump for the rebound during the North Pitt High School boy's basketball game against Farmville Central High School High School in Farmville, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
North Pitt's Nyjanique Langley (11) with a fast break layup during the North Pitt High School girl's basketball game against Farmville Central High School High School in Farmville, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Farmville Central’s Qynesha Pettiway (30) attempts shot during the North Pitt High School girl's basketball game against Farmville Central High School High School in Farmville, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Farmville Central’s Kameron Menial (14) attempts to defend North Pitt's Reginald Carney (23) shot during the North Pitt High School boy's basketball game against Farmville Central High School High School in Farmville, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
North Pitt's Zaquarius Sherrod-Wilson (10) attempts to defend Farmville Central’s Tyler Maye (11) shot during the North Pitt High School boy's basketball game against Farmville Central High School High School in Farmville, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Farmville Central’s Qynesha Pettiway (30) attempt to block North Pitt's Nyjanique Langley (11) shot during the North Pitt High School girl's basketball game against Farmville Central High School High School in Farmville, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Farmville Central’s Tyler Maye (11) drives to the basket during the North Pitt High School boy's basketball game against Farmville Central High School High School in Farmville, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
North Pitt's coach William Knight talking strategy with North Pitt's Ashanti Hines (21) and teammate during the North Pitt High School girl's basketball game against Farmville Central High School High School in Farmville, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
North Pitt's Casandra Watson (13) shoots the ball over Farmville Central’s Qynesha Pettiway (30) during the North Pitt High School girl's basketball game against Farmville Central High School High School in Farmville, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Farmville Central’s Jay Leavelle (3) defends against North Pitt's Devonte Pettaway (22) during the North Pitt High School boy's basketball game against Farmville Central High School High School in Farmville, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Farmville Central’s Tyler Maye (11) fouled by North Pitt's Robert Johnson (30) as he attempts shot during the North Pitt High School boy's basketball game against Farmville Central High School High School in Farmville, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Farmville Central’s coach Larry Williford talks over play with Farmville Central’s Tyler Maye (11) and teammate during the North Pitt High School boy's basketball game against Farmville Central High School High School in Farmville, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Photo Gallery: North Pitt High School boys and girls basketball games against Farmville Central High School High School in Farmville, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Farmville Central’s Alvin Gizzard (4) shoots the ball as North Pitt's Robert Johnson (30) defends during the North Pitt High School boy's basketball game against Farmville Central High School High School in Farmville, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Comments