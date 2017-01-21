Fuquay-Varina wins state gymnastics championship

Haven Haswell, center, of Fuquay Varina celebrates along her teammates after finishing the uneven bars exercise during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Katie Brownlee of Panther Creek performs in the vault competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Haven Haswell of Fuquay Varina performs in the uneven bars competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
McKenna Brunick of Leesville Road performs in the vault competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Kelsie Hembrick of Southeast Raleigh performs in the balance beam competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Sara Miller of Panther Creek performs in the uneven bars competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Katie Brownlee of Panther Creek performs in the uneven bars competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Maria Esposto of Panther Creek performs in the uneven bars competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Madyson Scott of Clayton performs in the balance beam competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Chiana Carrington of Fuquay Varina performs in the balance beam competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Chiana Carrington of Fuquay Varina performs in the balance beam competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Haven Haswell of Fuquay-Varina performs in the balance beam competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Haven Haswell of Fuquay Varina performs in the balance beam competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Haven Haswell of Fuquay-Varina performs in the balance beam competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Haven Haswell of Fuquay-Varina performs in the balance beam competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Sarah Johnson of Green Hope performs in the uneven bars competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
McKenna Brunick of Leesville Road performs in the balance beam competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Katie Brownlee of Panther Creek performs in the balance beam competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Madison Carter of Green Hope performs in the uneven bars competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Sarah Johnson of Green Hope performs in the uneven bars competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Izzy Flynn of Fuquay Varina performs in the floor competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Elina Shirolkar of Green Hope performs in the uneven bars competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Tori Manning of Fuquay Varina performs in the floor competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Waverly Kennedy of Leesville Road performs in the balance beam competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Trace Childress of Jordan performs in the uneven bars competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Trace Childress of Jordan performs in the uneven bars competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Haven Haswell of Fuquay Varina performs in the floor competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Haven Haswell of Fuquay Varina performs in the floor competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Sara Miller of Panther Creek performs in the balance beam competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Sara Miller of Panther Creek performs in the balance beam competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Mikayla Cron of Clayton performs in the floor competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Madyson Scott of Clayton performs in the floor competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Madyson Scott of Clayton performs in the floor competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Savannah Selim of Clayton performs in the floor competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Maria Esposto of Panther Creek performs in the floor competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Gaby O'Brien of Leesville Road performs in the floor competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Waverly Kennedy of Leesville Road performs in the floor competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Waverly Kennedy of Leesville Road performs in the floor competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Mary Jae Felizarta of Green Hope performs in the balance beam competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Sara Johnson of Green Hope performs in the balance beam competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Emma William-Turner of Panther Creek performs in the floor competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Sara Miller of Panther Creek performs in the floor competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Katie Brownlee of Panther Creek performs in the floor competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Maria Esposto of Panther Creek performs in the floor competition during the North Carolina High School State Gymnastics Championships that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 20, 2017.
