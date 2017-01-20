Smithfield-Selma sweeps rival South Johnston in boys and girls basketball

The Smithfield-Selma Spartans completed a varsity sweep of the rival South Johnston Trojans with both the girls and boys basketball teams winning their respective games on Friday.
SSS won 64-50 in the boys’ game and 44-30 in the girls’ contest.
GIRLS
A second half scoring outburst turned the tide in favor of the Spartans (2-16, 1-4 Two Rivers 3A). After being up by only two heading into the fourth, Smithfield-Selma finished the final quarter on a 21-9 run. Junior point guard Logan Lee led all scorers with 25 points and added three of the team’s six assists for the game.
“I thought I did all right but it was mostly because of my teammates getting steals and getting me to the foul line,” Lee said.
The win gave Smithfield-Selma its first conference win of the year.
“They responded well. They came out and did exactly what I asked them to do,” Smithfield-Selma head coach Stacy Holland said. “They had more energy and defense created offense so I think they did a great job.”
South Johnston (1-16, 1-4) had a five-point halftime lead but let the Spartans score 31 in the second half to come from behind and take over the game.
“I think in the first half we played well,” South Johnston head coach Amanda Smith said. “We played hard. I don’t know if we ran out of steam in the second half or what but I didn’t feel like we played as well defensively in the second half.”
BOYS
Smithfield-Selma (8-10, 2-2 Two Rivers 3A) was able to take control of the game in the fourth quarter. Only up by one going into the final period, the Spartans hung 27 points to come out victorious.
Junior guard T.J. Altman led the way for SSS tallying 19 points to go along with 14 points and two assists from sophomore point guard Anthony Council.
“Overall we did decent; much better than we have the past two games,” Smithfield-Selma coach Matt Cuddington said. “There was a THREE-minute stretch there in the second quarter where we let things get to us and we didn’t have any mental toughness but they fought back in the second half.”
South Johnston (10-7, 1-4) was close late in the game but was unable to stop Smithfield-Selma down the stretch.
“We like to play a certain style,” said South Johnston head coach Brody Massengill. “Giving up 60 points is not our style. That ain’t going to get it done.”
Senior forward Javonte Smith was the top performer for the Trojans with 16 points, eight rebounds and two assists.
“We did alL right as a team,” South Johnston point guard DeParis Patterson said, “but when it came to the fourth quarter we didn’t execute offensively or defensively how we wanted to.”
