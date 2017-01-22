N&O wrestling top 25 rankings: Regular season ends this week

It’s not uncommon for a wrestling team in The News & Observer’s 17-county area dual-team rankings to miss out on the playoffs. Unlike most playoffs, wrestling is limited to half of the teams – 32 in 4A, 3A and 2A and 12 in 1A instead of 64.
So when the N.C. High School Athletic Association playoffs start next week, it’ll feel as though teams have already jumped into the second round. Some of the better teams in the area won’t be participating.
That’s sure to happen again this year, but the hope is that some of the tougher draws will be alleviated by the NCHSAA’s modified seeding process. It works much like seeding for other sports, but automatic playoff berths are the same as they were last year, with most conferences getting two.
The qualifying teams will be split into four regions – East, Mideast, Midwest and West – and from there the No. 1 seed Mideast will play No. 8 East in the first round and so on. That should help fix a major problem in the old predetermined 3A brackets, where for the last four years, powerhouses Orange and Morehead have met in the second round.
There weren’t many matches last week, but Cardinal Gibbons makes a move up after defeating Ravenscroft. The Crusaders have lost once since November, to No. 4 Riverside. Fike leapfrogs Southern Nash after a head-to-head win.
N&O wrestling top 25
Rank, Team
Pvs.
Rec.
1. Orange
1
22-0
2. Holly Springs
2
20-0
3. Cary
3
20-0
4. Riverside
4
15-3
5. Cleveland
5
26-2
6. Union Pines
6
13-5
7. Pinecrest
7
17-4
8. Rosewood
8
34-3
9. West Johnston
9
12-1
10. Middle Creek
10
25-5
11. Leesville Road
11
21-4
12. Farmville Central
12
24-6
13. Green Hope
13
14-3
14. Fike
16
22-5
15. Corinth Holders
17
18-5
16. Southern Nash
15
14-6
17. Cardinal Gibbons
21
15-3
18. Ravenscroft
14
17-4
19. Rolesville
18
16-5
20. Chapel Hill
19
16-7
21. Wake Forest
20
13-9
22. Heritage
22
14-6
23. D.H. Conley
23
15-6
24. Athens Drive
24
13-5
25. Apex
25
7-6
Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, Wilson.
Dual-team records compiled from trackwrestling.com and ravenscroft.org.
