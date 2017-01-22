N&O wrestling top 25 rankings: Regular season ends this week

High School Sports

It’s not uncommon for a wrestling team in The News & Observer’s 17-county area dual-team rankings to miss out on the playoffs. Unlike most playoffs, wrestling is limited to half of the teams – 32 in 4A, 3A and 2A and 12 in 1A instead of 64.

So when the N.C. High School Athletic Association playoffs start next week, it’ll feel as though teams have already jumped into the second round. Some of the better teams in the area won’t be participating.

That’s sure to happen again this year, but the hope is that some of the tougher draws will be alleviated by the NCHSAA’s modified seeding process. It works much like seeding for other sports, but automatic playoff berths are the same as they were last year, with most conferences getting two.

The qualifying teams will be split into four regions – East, Mideast, Midwest and West – and from there the No. 1 seed Mideast will play No. 8 East in the first round and so on. That should help fix a major problem in the old predetermined 3A brackets, where for the last four years, powerhouses Orange and Morehead have met in the second round.

There weren’t many matches last week, but Cardinal Gibbons makes a move up after defeating Ravenscroft. The Crusaders have lost once since November, to No. 4 Riverside. Fike leapfrogs Southern Nash after a head-to-head win.

N&O wrestling top 25

Rank, Team

Pvs.

Rec.

1. Orange

1

22-0

2. Holly Springs

2

20-0

3. Cary

3

20-0

4. Riverside

4

15-3

5. Cleveland

5

26-2

6. Union Pines

6

13-5

7. Pinecrest

7

17-4

8. Rosewood

8

34-3

9. West Johnston

9

12-1

10. Middle Creek

10

25-5

11. Leesville Road

11

21-4

12. Farmville Central

12

24-6

13. Green Hope

13

14-3

14. Fike

16

22-5

15. Corinth Holders

17

18-5

16. Southern Nash

15

14-6

17. Cardinal Gibbons

21

15-3

18. Ravenscroft

14

17-4

19. Rolesville

18

16-5

20. Chapel Hill

19

16-7

21. Wake Forest

20

13-9

22. Heritage

22

14-6

23. D.H. Conley

23

15-6

24. Athens Drive

24

13-5

25. Apex

25

7-6

Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, Wilson.

Dual-team records compiled from trackwrestling.com and ravenscroft.org.

