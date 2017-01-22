High School Sports

N&O area boys, girls basketball top 25: Southeast Raleigh claims No. 1

By J. Mike Blake

Southeast Raleigh is the third No. 1 girls basketball team in The News & Observer’s 17-county area top 25 rankings this season. The Bulldogs usurped the top spot from Hillside by defeating the Hornets head-to-head on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It is Hillside’s first loss to an in-state team this season.

Rolesville joined the girls’ top 25 rankings this week, replacing Clayton. The Rams have only lost to teams currently ranked in the top nine spots: Southeast Raleigh, Knightdale, Heritage, Green Hope and Leesville Road.

In the boys’ rankings, the biggest mover was Athens Drive falling 13 spots after going 0-2 last week to unranked teams. D.H. Conley joins the top 25, as does Riverside. It replaces Hillside, which fell twice in one week, and Voyager Academy, which lost a nonconference game to Cardinal Gibbons.

Heritage and Kestrel Heights are the only two undefeated boys’ teams. The Huskies are the top team overall in the rankings while the Hawks are the top 1A team, ranked No. 15 overall.

Boys rankings

Team

Pvs.

Rec.

1. Heritage

1

17-0

2. Garner

2

15-2

3. Millbrook

3

13-4*

4. South Central

4

14-1

5. Pinecrest

5

16-1

6. Green Hope

6

15-2

7. East Chapel Hill

7

15-4

8. Word of God

8

15-4

9. Northern Nash

10

15-2

10. Leesville Road

9

10-6

11. Overhills

11

14-2

12. Orange

13

13-4

13. Cary

14

9-7

14. Ravenscroft

16

13-7

15. Kestrel Heights

19

16-0

16. Cardinal Gibbons

20

12-5

17. St. David’s

23

13-4

18. Northern Durham

15

10-5

19. South Granville

24

13-3

20. D.H. Conley

NR

12-4

21. Southern Lee

25

11-5

22. Broughton

22

11-7

23. Durham Academy

17

16-5

24. Riverside

NR

10-6

25. Athens Drive

12

12-5

*Includes a forfeit loss to Wake Forest.

Girls rankings

Rank, Team

Pvs.

Rec.

1. Southeast Raleigh

2

16-0

2. Millbrook

3

15-2

3. Heritage

4

14-2

4. Hillside

1

15-3

5. Neuse Christian

5

14-0

6. Orange

6

16-0

7. Green Hope

7

14-3

8. Knightdale

9

12-4

9. Leesville Road

8

12-4

10. Apex

12

11-5

11. Friendship Christian

14

15-0

12. Panther Creek

15

12-6

13. Athens Drive

16

13-4

14. Jordan

17

12-4

15. Cary

18

10-6

16. Holly Springs

11

11-4

17. Union Pines

10

16-2

18. Hunt

13

14-2

19. Cary Christian

20

14-2

20. North Pitt

22

14-2

21. Rocky Mount

24

10-2

22. Rolesville

NR

11-6

23. Farmville Central

21

11-3

24. Northwood

19

14-4

25. Durham Academy

25

11-6

Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, Wilson.

