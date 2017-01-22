N&O area boys, girls basketball top 25: Southeast Raleigh claims No. 1

Southeast Raleigh is the third No. 1 girls basketball team in The News & Observer’s 17-county area top 25 rankings this season. The Bulldogs usurped the top spot from Hillside by defeating the Hornets head-to-head on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It is Hillside’s first loss to an in-state team this season.
Rolesville joined the girls’ top 25 rankings this week, replacing Clayton. The Rams have only lost to teams currently ranked in the top nine spots: Southeast Raleigh, Knightdale, Heritage, Green Hope and Leesville Road.
In the boys’ rankings, the biggest mover was Athens Drive falling 13 spots after going 0-2 last week to unranked teams. D.H. Conley joins the top 25, as does Riverside. It replaces Hillside, which fell twice in one week, and Voyager Academy, which lost a nonconference game to Cardinal Gibbons.
Heritage and Kestrel Heights are the only two undefeated boys’ teams. The Huskies are the top team overall in the rankings while the Hawks are the top 1A team, ranked No. 15 overall.
Boys rankings
Team
Pvs.
Rec.
1. Heritage
1
17-0
2. Garner
2
15-2
3. Millbrook
3
13-4*
4. South Central
4
14-1
5. Pinecrest
5
16-1
6. Green Hope
6
15-2
7. East Chapel Hill
7
15-4
8. Word of God
8
15-4
9. Northern Nash
10
15-2
10. Leesville Road
9
10-6
11. Overhills
11
14-2
12. Orange
13
13-4
13. Cary
14
9-7
14. Ravenscroft
16
13-7
15. Kestrel Heights
19
16-0
16. Cardinal Gibbons
20
12-5
17. St. David’s
23
13-4
18. Northern Durham
15
10-5
19. South Granville
24
13-3
20. D.H. Conley
NR
12-4
21. Southern Lee
25
11-5
22. Broughton
22
11-7
23. Durham Academy
17
16-5
24. Riverside
NR
10-6
25. Athens Drive
12
12-5
*Includes a forfeit loss to Wake Forest.
Girls rankings
Rank, Team
Pvs.
Rec.
1. Southeast Raleigh
2
16-0
2. Millbrook
3
15-2
3. Heritage
4
14-2
4. Hillside
1
15-3
5. Neuse Christian
5
14-0
6. Orange
6
16-0
7. Green Hope
7
14-3
8. Knightdale
9
12-4
9. Leesville Road
8
12-4
10. Apex
12
11-5
11. Friendship Christian
14
15-0
12. Panther Creek
15
12-6
13. Athens Drive
16
13-4
14. Jordan
17
12-4
15. Cary
18
10-6
16. Holly Springs
11
11-4
17. Union Pines
10
16-2
18. Hunt
13
14-2
19. Cary Christian
20
14-2
20. North Pitt
22
14-2
21. Rocky Mount
24
10-2
22. Rolesville
NR
11-6
23. Farmville Central
21
11-3
24. Northwood
19
14-4
25. Durham Academy
25
11-6
Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, Wilson.
Comments