Fresh off graduation, former NC State football player already teaching, coaching at alma mater

Southern Nash second-year girls basketball coach Jordan Bass recently welcomed a new addition to his staff as former SN multi-sport star Josh Sessoms returned to Stanhope after finishing his football career at N.C. State University in December with a victory over Vanderbilt in the Independence Bowl.
Sessoms, who earned his degree from N.C. State, is assisting both the boys and basketball squads at Southern Nash and will be serving as a science teacher for the remainder of the school year.
“A lot of people know who Josh is,” Bass said. “Our kids know that he played here and played college football. Because of that, they respect him and listen to what he has to say. He also still has that fire within him. He is such a great leader and he wants to teach kids how to play the game.”
Comments