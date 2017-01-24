Holly Springs girls basketball blows by Fuquay-Varina

Teams are trying to peak around this time of year, when the calendar gets closer to February. With only eight players at her disposal, coach Peace Easton had to be encouraged that her Golden Hawks are doing just that.
The Golden Hawks were in full control in Tuesday’s 69-31 win against Fuquay-Varina girls basketball.
Holly Springs (12-5, 7-3), ranked No. 16 in The N&O, is still in the mix for a Southwest Wake Athletic Conference title, sitting 1.5 games back of Apex entering the week.
“We needed that tonight because the past two games, our offense just wasn’t there,” Holly Springs coach Peace Easton said.
The Golden Hawks made nine 3-pointers and were led by Jada Kearney’s 21 points. Kiana Carter had 14, Samantha Weaver 13 and Nya Jordan added 12.
“We’re definitely still in (the SWAC race). We’re just taking it one game at a time, taking our time, trying to capitalize on big plays,” Jordan said. “The little things that count add up in the end.”
Fuquay-Varina (8-11, 2-10) is still hoping to get its overall record closer to .500, which is likely needed to make the 4A playoffs as a wild-card. The Bengals were led by Unique McCullers’s eight points and seven from Aysha Diallo.
Comments