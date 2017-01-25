Grace Christian boys, Cary Christian girls win rivalry basketball games

Grace Christian's Andrew Harbour (12) floats thru the air to the basket during the Grace Christian Raleigh Eagles basketball game with Cary Christian Knights on January 24 , 2017, in Cary , N.C . Grace Christian won the game 54-51.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Photojournalist Johnny Johnson's edit during the Grace Christian Raleigh Eagles basketball game with Cary Christian Knights on January 24 , 2017, in Cary.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Cary Christian's Katie Dixon (5) drives to the hop during the Grace Christian Raleigh Eagles basketball game with Cary Christian Knights on January 24 , 2017, in Cary , N.C . Cary Christian won the game 60-17.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Grace Christian's Anna Poe (5) brings the ball up court during the Grace Christian Raleigh Eagles basketball game with Cary Christian Knights on January 24 , 2017, in Cary , N.C . Cary Christian won the game 60-17.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Grace Christian's Anna Poe (5) drives to the basket during the Grace Christian Raleigh Eagles basketball game with Cary Christian Knights on January 24 , 2017, in Cary , N.C . Cary Christian won the game 60-17.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Cary Christian's Katie Dixon (5) shoots over Grace Christian's Olivia Grace Horan (3) during the Grace Christian Raleigh Eagles basketball game with Cary Christian Knights on January 24 , 2017, in Cary , N.C . Cary Christian won the game 60-17.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Grace Christian's Messiah Pankey (23) is surrounded by Cary Christian's players during the Grace Christian Raleigh Eagles basketball game with Cary Christian Knights on January 24 , 2017, in Cary , N.C . Grace Christian won the game 54-51.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Cary Christian's Noah Holmes (4) drives by Grace Christian's Reece Goodman (21) during the Grace Christian Raleigh Eagles basketball game with Cary Christian Knights on January 24 , 2017, in Cary , N.C . Grace Christian won the game 54-51.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Grace Christian's Reece Goodman (21) takes a jumper as Cary Christian's Katie Dixon (5) comes from behind during the Grace Christian Raleigh Eagles basketball game with Cary Christian Knights on January 24 , 2017, in Cary , N.C . Grace Christian won the game 54-51.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Cary Christian's Juan van Schalkwyk (15) throws the ball back in after he is pushed by Grace Christian's Andrew Harbour (12) during the Grace Christian Raleigh Eagles basketball game with Cary Christian Knights on January 24 , 2017, in Cary , N.C . Grace Christian won the game 54-51.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Cary Christian's Hannah Waters (12) reaches for the ball as Grace Christian's Alexa Pibl (31) fights for control during the Grace Christian Raleigh Eagles basketball game with Cary Christian Knights on January 24 , 2017, in Cary , N.C . Cary Christian won the game 60-17.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Grace Christian's Reece Goodman (21) drives to the hoop by Cary Christian's Macey Vanek (14) during the Grace Christian Raleigh Eagles basketball game with Cary Christian Knights on January 24 , 2017, in Cary , N.C . Grace Christian won the game 54-51.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Grace Christian's Messiah Pankey (23) drives the baseline as Cary Christian's Josh Dixon (10) chases during the Grace Christian Raleigh Eagles basketball game with Cary Christian Knights on January 24 , 2017, in Cary , N.C . Grace Christian won the game 54-51.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Grace Christian's Olivia Grace Horan (3) avoids Cary Christian's Marie Thompson (2) on the side line during the Grace Christian Raleigh Eagles basketball game with Cary Christian Knights on January 24 , 2017, in Cary , N.C . Cary Christian won the game 60-17.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Grace Christian's Maddie Chase (23) goes to the hoop as Cary Christian's Macey Vanek (14) defends during the Grace Christian Raleigh Eagles basketball game with Cary Christian Knights on January 24 , 2017, in Cary , N.C . Grace Christian won the game 54-51.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Grace Christian's Maddie Chase (23) gets tangled up with Cary Christian's Grace Smith (20) during the Grace Christian Raleigh Eagles basketball game with Cary Christian Knights on January 24 , 2017, in Cary , N.C . Cary Christian won the game 60-17.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Grace Christian's Nolan Lory (32) shoots in the lane as Cary Christian's Joel Green (30) defends during the Grace Christian Raleigh Eagles basketball game with Cary Christian Knights on January 24 , 2017, in Cary , N.C . Grace Christian won the game 54-51.
Johnny Johnson
newsobserver.com
Comments