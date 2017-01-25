Fike boys, girls basketball sweep rival Hunt

Fike's Samson Strickland (21) dribbles the ball up the court as Hunt's Floyd Evans (21) trails during the Hunt High School boy's basketball game against Fike High School High School in Wilson, N.C. on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Hunt's Imani Sutton (30) drives to basket as Fike's Aniya Thigpen (23) defends during the Hunt High School girl's basketball game against Fike High School High School in Wilson, N.C. on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Hunt's Tatiana Smith (23) dribbling baseline as Fike's Jada Lee (3) defends during the Hunt High School girl's basketball game against Fike High School High School in Wilson, N.C. on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
First Look: Photojournalist Carl Copeland's raw edits from Hunt High School girl's basketball game against Fike High School High School in Wilson, N.C. on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Fike's Nevaeh Barbee (14) fouls Hunt's Imani Sutton (30) as she attempts the shot during the Hunt High School girl's basketball game against Fike High School High School in Wilson, N.C. on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Hunt's Bryson Lee (1) attempts layup on fast break trailed by Fike's Jada Lee (3) during the Hunt High School girl's basketball game against Fike High School High School in Wilson, N.C. on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Hunt's Kayla Kent (15) and Hunt's Destinee Pierce (12) defend as Fike's Jada Lee (3) attempts unhanded shot during the Hunt High School girl's basketball game against Fike High School High School in Wilson, N.C. on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Fike's Teresa Kent (15) attempts to steal ball from Hunt's Kayla Kent (15) during the Hunt High School girl's basketball game against Fike High School High School in Wilson, N.C. on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Hunt's KJ Jones (11) leaps toward the basket past Fike's Tyshaud Lucas (1) during the Hunt High School boy's basketball game against Fike High School High School in Wilson, N.C. on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Hunt's Brianna Tucker (11) with the jumper as Fike's Samson Strickland (21) defends during the Hunt High School boy's basketball game against Fike High School High School in Wilson, N.C. on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Hunt's Jaden Sessoms (4) leaping shot as Fike's Ricky Fuller (5) attempts to defend during the Hunt High School boy's basketball game against Fike High School High School in Wilson, N.C. on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Hunt's Bryson Lee (1) attempts steal as Fike's Jada Lee (3) dribbles down court during the Hunt High School girl's basketball game against Fike High School High School in Wilson, N.C. on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Fike's Ricky Fuller (5) defends Hunt's Ny'zhay Allen (42) during the Hunt High School boy's basketball game against Fike High School High School in Wilson, N.C. on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Fike's Ricky Fuller (5) hands in the air as Hunt's Zion Mat (32) gets the rebound as Fike's Tyshaud Lucas (1) looks on during the Hunt High School boy's basketball game against Fike High School High School in Wilson, N.C. on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Fike's Tyshaud Lucas (1) pulls up with the jumper as Hunt's Michael Ellis (1) runs into him with hands up with Hunt's Jameson Lucas (24) defending during the Hunt High School boy's basketball game against Fike High School High School in Wilson, N.C. on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.
Carl Copeland
newsobserver.com
Comments