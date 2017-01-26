Chapel Hill dominates Big 8 Conference swimming championships

Chapel Hill didn’t win every event but they won enough in the boys’ and girls’ competition to sweep the titles in the Big 8 Conference swimming championships on Wednesday night at the Triangle Aquatic Center.
“I thought everybody did a good job,” said Chapel Hill swimming coach Steve Reigler. “We finished well and we’re looking forward to the next couple of weeks. We had some good swims. I challenged them to have good times going into regionals and they did.”
Chapel Hill’s girls won all three relays and also had wins in five individual events, including a pair by Uma Knaven. The other winners for Chapel Hill were Katherine Acierno, Mia Rose and Marissa Tocci.
Chapel Hill finished with 678 points, followed by Northwood (384), Orange (380), Northern Vance (242) and Cedar Ridge (212).
The boys also won all three relays and had four individual winners, including Ang Li and Jordan Ren, who each won twice, and Jacob Werden and Thomas Bretzmann.
GIRLS
Chapel Hill’s girls opened the meet by taking the top two spots in the 200 medley relay as Marissa Tocci, Uma Knaven, Mia Rose and Natalie Jones won in 1:57.63 for the Tigers.
Rose had a quick turnaround as she came back and won the next event, the 200 freestyle. Rose finished in 2:03.36, which was just ahead of Hanna Kloetzer of Cedar Ridge.
Knaven followed with another Chapel Hill victory in the 200 individual medley in 2:12.42 as Northwood’s Sarah Shepherd was second and Cedar Ridge’s Augusta McGhee took third.
Knaven later took victory in the 500 free as Madeline Posse of Northwood took second and Kloetzer of Cedar Ridge was third.
Orange got its first win of the competition as Stephanie Nolte took the 50 freestyle in 26.44, ahead of Chapel Hill’s Jones and Katherine Acierno, who later won the the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.43..
Panther teammate Amanda Jones followed with a victory in the 100 butterfly in 1:07.14, edging out Hadley McCormick of Chapel Hill and Northwood’s Katelyn Walsh.
The 100 freestyle was a Chapel Hill sweep with Tocci taking the top spot in 66.46, followed by Poppy Ames and Ambika Gaur.
Chapel Hill won the 200 free relay with Ambika Gaur, Jones, Emily Trusky and Ames in 1:46.68 as Orange was second and Chapel Hill’s backup relay took third. In the final relay, the 400 freestyle, Rose, Gaur, Knaven and Tocci took first place for the Tigers in 3:53.85, followed by Northwood and Chapel Hill’s backup.
Northwood’s Sarah Shepherd won the 100 backstroke in 1:01.15 as Chapel Hill took second and third with Tocci and Rose.
BOYS
The Tiger boys also got off to a good start by winning the 200 medley relay with Adam Batson, Jordan Ren, Jacob Werden and Ang Li finishing in 1:41.73. Orange finished second and Chapel Hill’s other squad finished third.
Li recovered fast and won the 200 freestyle ahead in 1:44.38, ahead of teammates Thomas Bretzmann and Seth Samuelson.
Ren delivered Chapel Hill’s third victory in the 200 individual medley in 1:58.11 as teammates Werden and Andrew Zheng finished in second and third.
Ben Scott of Orange gave the Panthers their first win in the boys’ competition as he won the 50 freestyle in 21.733, ahead of Christian Fischer of Cedar Ridge and Chapel Hill’s Carson Wickman.
Scott came right back and won the 100 butterfly in 53.06, as Batson and Samuelson finished in second and third for Chapel Hill.
Werden came back and won thee 100 freestyle in 50.50 for Chapel Hill, followed by Fischer of Cedar Ridge and Collin Montague of Orange.
Bretzmann gave Chapel Hill the win in the 500 free and the Tigers swept with Wickman and Beau Brauer coming in second and third.
Li won the 100 back in 52.82 for the Tigers and Ren added a win in the 100 breast in 1:01.37.
The 200 free relay went to the Tigers, too. Ren, Wickman, Bretzmann ad Werden finished first in 1:33.23, followed by Orange and Chapel Hill’s backup relay. The last race, 400 freestyle relay, went to Chapel Hill with Batson, Bretzmann, Wickman and Li in 3:19.12, followed by the Tigers’ backup and Orange.
Standings
Girls
1. Chapel Hill 678
2. Northwood 384
3. Orange 380
4. Northern Vance 242
5. Cedar Ridge 212
Boys
1. Chapel Hill 699
2. Orange 482
3. Cedar Ridge 342
4. Northern Vance 283
5. Northwood 101
Comments