Two-sport star Jordyn Adams, son of new UNC assistant, enrolls at Green Hope

One of the top football and baseball players in South Carolina will play at Green Hope this spring.
Jordyn Adams, a junior, enrolled at the Cary high school this week. Adams had announced in December that he would be moving from Blythewood, just north of Columbia, to North Carolina to be with his father Deke Adams who, at the time, was an assistant coach at East Carolina.
But coach Adams was recently hired as defensive line coach at North Carolina, which brought Jordyn to the Triangle.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound athlete threw for 2,350 yards and ran for 735 with 35 total touchdowns. He has several offers to play both sports at the next level, including Clemson, South Carolina and North Carolina.
He projects as a wide receiver in college with mos recruiting sites listing him as a four-star prospect.
His father’s hiring at UNC adds a new element to his recruitment, but Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was sure to stop by Green Hope this week.
It was great having Coach Dabo Swinney and Coach Jeff Scott of the National Champion Clemson Tigers come by Green Hope this morning! pic.twitter.com/aQymweJF31— Green Hope Football (@GHHS_Football) January 25, 2017
Green Hope’s baseball team was the state 4A runner-up last year. The Falcons went 6-6 in football and recently hired veteran coach David Green.
He doesn’t play basketball, but his cocked-back dunk on a defender went viral in August.
