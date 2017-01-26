Orange holds off Chapel Hill for Big 8 wrestling title

Bobby Shriner, center, head coach of Orange celebrates during the dual team wrestling match between the Orange Panthers and the Chapel Hill Tigers that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Orange won 42-27.
Photo Gallery: Photographer Fabian Radulescu's coverage from the dual team wrestling match between the Orange Panthers and the Chapel Hill Tigers that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Orange won 42-27.
Charles Fitzpatrick, left, of Orange wrestles Matthew Minnick, right, of Chapel Hill at 152 lbs. during the dual team wrestling match between the Orange Panthers and the Chapel Hill Tigers that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Orange won 42-27.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Caleb Brimmer, left, of Orange wrestles William Hess, right, of Chapel Hill at 160 lbs. during the dual team wrestling match between the Orange Panthers and the Chapel Hill Tigers that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Orange won 42-27.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Caleb Brimmer, right, of Orange wrestles William Hess, left, of Chapel Hill at 160 lbs. during the dual team wrestling match between the Orange Panthers and the Chapel Hill Tigers that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Orange won 42-27.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Josiah Ramirez, right, of Orange wrestles Ivan Martinez, left, of Chapel Hill at 170 lbs. during the dual team wrestling match between the Orange Panthers and the Chapel Hill Tigers that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Orange won 42-27.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Braden Homsey, left, of Orange wrestles Jesus Banda, right, of Chapel Hill at 182 lbs. during the dual team wrestling match between the Orange Panthers and the Chapel Hill Tigers that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Orange won 42-27.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Jamar Davis, right, of Orange wrestles Bradley Kenyon, center, of Chapel Hill at 195 lbs. during the dual team wrestling match between the Orange Panthers and the Chapel Hill Tigers that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Orange won 42-27.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Payton Wilson, right, of Orange wrestles Daniel Gonzalez, left, of Chapel Hill at 220 lbs. during the dual team wrestling match between the Orange Panthers and the Chapel Hill Tigers that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Orange won 42-27.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Orange's bench celebrates during the dual team wrestling match between the Orange Panthers and the Chapel Hill Tigers that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Orange won 42-27.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Daylen Alston, right, of Orange wrestles Joseph Cannon, left, of Chapel Hill at 285 lbs. during the dual team wrestling match between the Orange Panthers and the Chapel Hill Tigers that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Orange won 42-27.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Mitchell Askew, left, of Orange wrestles David Cureton, right, of Chapel Hill at 106 lbs. during the dual team wrestling match between the Orange Panthers and the Chapel Hill Tigers that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Orange won 42-27.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Zin Maung, center, of Chapel Hill pins down Noah Davis, right, of Orange wrestles at 113 lbs. during the dual team wrestling match between the Orange Panthers and the Chapel Hill Tigers that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Orange won 42-27.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Mitchell Lopeman, left, of Orange wrestles Samuel Gunning, right, of Chapel Hill at 126 lbs. during the dual team wrestling match between the Orange Panthers and the Chapel Hill Tigers that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Orange won 42-27.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Malcolm Phillips, left, of Orange wrestles Wesley Kelley, right, of Chapel Hill at 132 lbs. during the dual team wrestling match between the Orange Panthers and the Chapel Hill Tigers that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Orange won 42-27.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Bobby Shriner, right, head coach of Orange, shouts instructions during the dual team wrestling match between the Orange Panthers and the Chapel Hill Tigers that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Orange won 42-27.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Levi Anderson, left, of Orange wrestles Ulises Ramirez, right, of Chapel Hill at 138 lbs. during the dual team wrestling match between the Orange Panthers and the Chapel Hill Tigers that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Orange won 42-27.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Bobby Shriner, center, head coach of Orange, speaks to his team at the end of the match. The dual team wrestling match between the Orange Panthers and the Chapel Hill Tigers took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Orange won 42-27.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Bobby Shriner, sixth from left, head coach of Orange, is honored by his team for the 600th career win. The dual team wrestling match between the Orange Panthers and the Chapel Hill Tigers took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Orange won 42-27.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Bobby Shriner, center, head coach of Orange, poses with his team in celebration of his 600th career win. The dual team wrestling match between the Orange Panthers and the Chapel Hill Tigers took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Orange won 42-27.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Bobby Shriner, center, head coach of Orange, receives a celebration plaque from the former Orange wrestling coach, Jim King, right, in honor of his 600th career win. The dual team wrestling match between the Orange Panthers and the Chapel Hill Tigers took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Orange won 42-27.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Bobby Shriner, center, head coach of Orange, receives a celebration plaque from the former Orange wrestling coach, Jim King, right, in honor of his 600th career win. The dual team wrestling match between the Orange Panthers and the Chapel Hill Tigers took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Orange won 42-27.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Bobby Shriner, center, head coach of Orange, poses with his coaching staff and the former Orange wrestling coach, Jim King, fifth from right, in honor of his 600th career win. The dual team wrestling match between the Orange Panthers and the Chapel Hill Tigers took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Orange won 42-27.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Bobby Shriner, center, head coach of Orange, poses with his coaching staff and the former members of the Orange wrestling program in honor of his 600th career win. The dual team wrestling match between the Orange Panthers and the Chapel Hill Tigers took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Orange won 42-27.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Bobby Shriner, center, head coach of Orange, poses with his coaching staff and the former members of the Orange wrestling program in honor of his 600th career win. The dual team wrestling match between the Orange Panthers and the Chapel Hill Tigers took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Orange won 42-27.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
