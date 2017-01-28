Wakefield boys, girls exact revenge on Wake Forest basketball

Jaylane Eddie, right, of Wakefield scores a basket against John Jiles, left, of Wake Forest. The Wake Forest Cougars played the Wakefield Wolverines in a men basketball game that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 27, 2017. Wakefield won 69-62.
Photo Gallery: Photographer Fabian Radulescu's coverage from the men and women basketball games between the Wake Forest Cougars and the Wakefield Wolverines that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 27, 2017.
Trae Smith (21) of Wakefield and Damion Barrett, left, of Wake Forest fight over a rebound. The Wake Forest Cougars played the Wakefield Wolverines in a men basketball game that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 27, 2017. Wakefield won 69-62.
Garrett Stevens, center, head coach of Wakefield instructs his players from the sidelines. The Wake Forest Cougars played the Wakefield Wolverines in a men basketball game that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 27, 2017. Wakefield won 69-62.
Demetrius Everett (1) of Wake Forest dribbles against Victor Jones (24) of Wakefield. The Wake Forest Cougars played the Wakefield Wolverines in a men basketball game that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 27, 2017. Wakefield won 69-62.
Antonio Patterson, right, of Wakefield is looking for a pass against John Jiles (15) of Wake Forest. The Wake Forest Cougars played the Wakefield Wolverines in a men basketball game that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 27, 2017. Wakefield won 69-62.
Trae Smith (21) of Wakefield gets his shot blocked by John Jiles (15) of Wake Forest. The Wake Forest Cougars played the Wakefield Wolverines in a men basketball game that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 27, 2017. Wakefield won 69-62.
Antonio Patterson, left, of Wakefield drives to the basket against Damion Barrett, right, of Wake Forest. The Wake Forest Cougars played the Wakefield Wolverines in a men basketball game that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 27, 2017. Wakefield won 69-62.
Antonio Patterson (4) of Wakefield drives to the basket against John Jiles, right, of Wake Forest. The Wake Forest Cougars played the Wakefield Wolverines in a men basketball game that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 27, 2017. Wakefield won 69-62.
Tyler Wilson (11) of Wakefield dribbles against Tiandre Elliott (14) of Wake Forest. The Wake Forest Cougars played the Wakefield Wolverines in a men basketball game that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 27, 2017. Wakefield won 69-62.
Trae Smith, left, and Tyler Wilson, right, of Wakefield fight over a rebound against Tim Sanner (23) of Wake Forest. The Wake Forest Cougars played the Wakefield Wolverines in a men basketball game that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 27, 2017. Wakefield won 69-62.
Jaylane Eddie, center, of Wakefield wins a rebound against Isaiah Jones, left, and Tim Sanner, right, of Wake Forest. The Wake Forest Cougars played the Wakefield Wolverines in a men basketball game that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 27, 2017. Wakefield won 69-62.
John Jiles (15) of Wake Forest scores a two point basket against Jaylane Eddie (25) and Antonio Patterson, left, of Wakefield. The Wake Forest Cougars played the Wakefield Wolverines in a men basketball game that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 27, 2017. Wakefield won 69-62.
Antonio Patterson (4) of Wakefield scores a two-point basket against John Jiles, right, of Wake Forest. The Wake Forest Cougars played the Wakefield Wolverines in a men basketball game that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 27, 2017. Wakefield won 69-62.
Todd Seymour, center, head coach of Wake Forest instructs his players during a timeout. The Wake Forest Cougars played the Wakefield Wolverines in a men basketball game that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 27, 2017. Wakefield won 69-62.
Peris Pavlinac (2) of Wakefield drives to the basket against Keenan Surles, left, and Presley Ayers, center, of Wake Forest. The Wake Forest Cougars played the Wakefield Wolverines in a women basketball game that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 27, 2017. Wakefield won 54-41.
Peris Pavlinac (2) of Wakefield shoots for 3 points against Keenan Surles , right, of Wake Forest. The Wake Forest Cougars played the Wakefield Wolverines in a women basketball game that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 27, 2017. Wakefield won 54-41.
Camryn Jones, right, of Wakefield, dribbles against Kayla Surles, left, of Wake Forest. The Wake Forest Cougars played the Wakefield Wolverines in a women basketball game that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 27, 2017. Wakefield won 54-41.
Peris Pavlinac, right, of Wakefield shoots for the basket against Lily Frye, left, of Wake Forest. The Wake Forest Cougars played the Wakefield Wolverines in a women basketball game that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 27, 2017. Wakefield won 54-41.
Peris Pavlinac, left, of Wakefield scores a basket against Lily Frye, right, of Wake Forest. The Wake Forest Cougars played the Wakefield Wolverines in a women basketball game that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 27, 2017. Wakefield won 54-41.
Aerial Perez, second from right, assistant coach of Wake Forest, instructs his team during a timeout. The Wake Forest Cougars played the Wakefield Wolverines in a women basketball game that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 27, 2017. Wakefield won 54-41.
Art Wollett, center, head coach of Wakefield instructs his team during a timeout. The Wake Forest Cougars played the Wakefield Wolverines in a women basketball game that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 27, 2017. Wakefield won 54-41.
Jalin Debnam, left, of Wake Forest shoots to the basket against Mary Butler, right, of Wakefield. The Wake Forest Cougars played the Wakefield Wolverines in a women basketball game that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 27, 2017. Wakefield won 54-41.
Keenan Surles (12) of Wake Forest shoots for basket against Peris Pavlinac (2) of Wakefield. The Wake Forest Cougars played the Wakefield Wolverines in a women basketball game that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 27, 2017. Wakefield won 54-41.
Reanna Hardy, left, of Wakefield brings the ball upcourt against Jalin Debnam, right, of Wake Forest. The Wake Forest Cougars played the Wakefield Wolverines in a women basketball game that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 27, 2017. Wakefield won 54-41.
Keenan Surles, left, of Wake Forest dribbles against Peris Pavlinac (2) of Wakefield. The Wake Forest Cougars played the Wakefield Wolverines in a women basketball game that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 27, 2017. Wakefield won 54-41.
Ptacin Marlo, right, of Wake Forest attempts to steal the ball from Reanna Hardy, left, of Wakefield. The Wake Forest Cougars played the Wakefield Wolverines in a women basketball game that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 27, 2017. Wakefield won 54-41.
Aerial Perez, center, assistant coach of Wake Forest instructs Keenan Surles, left, and Kayla Surles, right. The Wake Forest Cougars played the Wakefield Wolverines in a women basketball game that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 27, 2017. Wakefield won 54-41.
TaeLeasha Jones (24) of Wake Forest and Tahirah Richardson, left, of Wakefield, fight over a rebound. The Wake Forest Cougars played the Wakefield Wolverines in a women basketball game that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 27, 2017. Wakefield won 54-41.
Peris Pavlinac (2) of Wakefield looks for a pass against the defense from Kayla Surles (31) and Keenan Surles (12) of Wake Forest. The Wake Forest Cougars played the Wakefield Wolverines in a women basketball game that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday, January 27, 2017. Wakefield won 54-41.
