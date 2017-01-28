Garner sweeps GNRC swimming championships

Noel Buitrago of Garner swims in the Men 200 Yard Medley Relay race during the Greater Neuse River Conference Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Photo Gallery: Photographer Fabian Radulescu's coverage from the Greater Neuse River Conference Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Reagan Martin of Clayton starts in the Women 200 Yard Medley Relay race during the Greater Neuse River Conference Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Reagan Martin of Clayton swims in the race Women 200 Yard Medley Relay during the Greater Neuse River Conference Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Faith Raynor of Clayton swims in the Women 200 Yard Medley Relay race during the Greater Neuse River Conference Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Cara Martin of Clayton swims in the Women 200 Yard Medley Relay race during the Greater Neuse River Conference Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Mikayla Shaffer of Clayton swims in the Women 200 Yard Medley Relay race during the Greater Neuse River Conference Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Andrew Young of Garner swims in the Men 200 Yard Medley Relay race during the Greater Neuse River Conference Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Trenton Wallis of Harnett Central swims in the Men 200 Yard Freestyle race during the Greater Neuse River Conference Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Nick Richard of Garner swims in the Men 200 Yard Freestyle race during the Greater Neuse River Conference Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Cara Martin of Clayton swims in the Women 200 Yard Individual Medley race during the Greater Neuse River Conference Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Cara Martin of Clayton swims in the Women 200 Yard Individual Medley race during the Greater Neuse River Conference Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Noel Buitrago of Garner swims in the Men 200 Yard Individual Medley race during the Greater Neuse River Conference Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Noel Buitrago of Garner swims in the Men 200 Yard Individual Medley race during the Greater Neuse River Conference Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Hunter Young of Rolesville swims in the Men 50 Yard Freestyle race during the Greater Neuse River Conference Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Reagan Martin of Clayton swims in the Women 100 Yard Butterfly race during the Greater Neuse River Conference Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Liam Givens-Keatley of Knightdale swims in the Men 100 Yard Butterfly race during the Greater Neuse River Conference Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Carrington Clack of Garner swims in the Women 100 Yard Freestyle race during the Greater Neuse River Conference Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Ronin Gomez of Rolesville and Jadon Valles of Knightdale start in the Men 100 Yard Freestyle race during the Greater Neuse River Conference Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Ronin Gomez of Rolesville swims in the Men 100 Yard Freestyle race during the Greater Neuse River Conference Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Cara Martin of Clayton swims in the Women 500 Yard Freestyle race during the Women 500 Yard Freestyle Greater Neuse River Conference Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Hunter Young of Rolesville swims in the Men 500 Yard Freestyle race during the Greater Neuse River Conference Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Rolesville swimmers encourage their Women 200 Yard Freestyle Relay team during the Greater Neuse River Conference Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Reagan Martin of Clayton swims in the Women 100 Yard Backstroke race during the Greater Neuse River Conference Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Andrew Young, left, of Garner and Evan Peters, right, of Knightdale start in the Men 100 Yard Backstroke race during the Greater Neuse River Conference Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Andrew Young of Garner swims in the Men 100 Yard Backstroke race during the Greater Neuse River Conference Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Haile Phillips of Garner swims in the Women 100 Yard Breaststroke race during the Greater Neuse River Conference Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Noel Buitrago swims in the Men 100 Yard Breaststroke race during the Greater Neuse River Conference Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Noel Buitrago swims in the Men 100 Yard Breaststroke race during the Greater Neuse River Conference Swimming Championships that took place at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. on Saturday, January 28, 2017.
Fabian Radulescu
newsobserver.com
Comments